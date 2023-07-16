Hackers Did Not Steal Classified Information, National Security Advisor Sullivan Says - The Messenger
Hackers Did Not Steal Classified Information, National Security Advisor Sullivan Says

Federal officials have not confirmed how many agencies or email accounts were breached

Eli Walsh
Chinese hackers who targeted email accounts at multiple federal agencies did not steal any classified information, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday in an interview on CNN.

The breach, which happened on an unspecified date, was made last month by state-sponsored hackers, federal officials said last week.

“The intrusion here was actually into Microsoft’s cloud system,” Sullivan said on CNN’s State of the Union. “And they got into that system and then through that, into the unclassified email accounts of U.S. government officials. And I stress these were unclassified email accounts, so they did not get any classified information.”

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House July 7, 2023 in Washington, DC.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House July 7, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Federal officials have not confirmed how many agencies or email accounts were breached, but the Departments of State and Commerce were both affected, according to a report by The Hill.

Sullivan said similar hacking attempts have been consistent across multiple presidential administrations, and that the discovery was the result of increased cyber defense efforts in recent years.

“We discovered it, we quickly shut it down and now we have taken the steps to make sure this is not an ongoing vulnerability,” Sullivan said.

