A 15-year-old student in Guyana has been charged as an adult with 19 counts of murder after starting a fire in a girls' dormitory that resulted in the death of 18 of her schoolmates and a five-year-old boy.

According to the Guardian, the teen started the fire at Mahdia secondary school on May 21 after an administrator took away her phone. All of the doors were locked from the inside, as the dorm administrator wanted to prevent the students from sneaking out of the dorm.

The fire started just before midnight and killed 19 people, with more than two dozen additional students being taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The girl is being held in Guyana's juvenile detention center, and the charges against her were formalized during a virtual hearing in Magistrate's Court. If found guilty, she could face life in prison.

Reuters reported that Guyana's Education Minister Priya Manickchand said that the dorm's fire alarm system and school fire drills are currently being investigated.