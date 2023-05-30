Teen Girl Charged with 19 Counts of Murder for Setting Dorm on Fire After Phone Confiscation
If convicted, she could face a life sentence
A 15-year-old student in Guyana has been charged as an adult with 19 counts of murder after starting a fire in a girls' dormitory that resulted in the death of 18 of her schoolmates and a five-year-old boy.
According to the Guardian, the teen started the fire at Mahdia secondary school on May 21 after an administrator took away her phone. All of the doors were locked from the inside, as the dorm administrator wanted to prevent the students from sneaking out of the dorm.
The fire started just before midnight and killed 19 people, with more than two dozen additional students being taken to the hospital for their injuries.
- 20 Dead After School Dorm Fire in Guyana
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
- Man Arrested for Trespassing Now Charged with Four Counts of Murder
- ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know
- Bode Makes a Life-Changing Sacrifice in Death-Defying ‘Fire Country’ Finale
The girl is being held in Guyana's juvenile detention center, and the charges against her were formalized during a virtual hearing in Magistrate's Court. If found guilty, she could face life in prison.
Reuters reported that Guyana's Education Minister Priya Manickchand said that the dorm's fire alarm system and school fire drills are currently being investigated.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News