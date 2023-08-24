Gunman Who Opened Fire in Biker Bar Shot Random Customers After Targeting Estranged Wife: Authorities

The suspected gunman who allegedly targeted his estranged wife in a popular Orange County bar traveled from his home in Ohio to confront her over their pending divorce, before killing three random people and injuring six others in a mass shooting.

The horrific incident unfolded just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Cook's Corner Bar in Trabuco Canyon, California — about 60 miles outside of Los Angeles.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes, and killed the suspect, 59-year-old John Snowling, a retired Ventura police sergeant, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

During a press conference Thursday, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes confirmed an ongoing dispute between Snowling and his estranged wife regarding the pair’s divorce proceedings motivated the shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff's mobile command post uses the parking lot at Saddleback Church as a staging area in Lake Forest, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, after a fatal shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP

“We believe he traveled from Ohio during an ongoing dispute regarding the separation or pending divorce with his wife,” Barnes told reporters.

Barnes said Snowling walked into the bar armed with two handguns and headed straight for his alleged intended target.

“By witness statements, we do not believe that there was any argument that ensued. He drew a weapon, he fired upon his soon-to-be ex-wife… she was struck once,” said Barnes.

Snowling then continued to fire indiscriminately at patrons, before retreating to his truck to retrieve a third handgun and a shotgun, where he was engaged by responding deputies.

"Last night, brethren law enforcement officers killed somebody who at one time had earned the honor of being a sworn police officer – a sergeant in the state of California. That person is dead," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Snowling retired from the Ventura Police Department in 2014 after nearly three decades.

"So there's no prosecution, no trial, no opportunity for the surviving victims and loved ones he left behind to confront the shooter — to stand up tall against this kind of action and be held accountable," said Spitzer. "What John Snowling stole from them is one thing that can never be replaced — and that's the lives of their loved ones. And for those who survived, he stole their peace and their sense of security."

He continued, "Police officers are sworn to protect our communities. We trust them with our lives. We call them when we need help. But, instead of helping save lives, John Snowling shot and killed strangers he never met, and tried to kill one of his dearly loved ones."

Authorities identified one deceased male victim as 67-year-old John Leahy of Irvine, California. Barnes said Leahy was killed during a confrontation with the shooter.

Authorities did not identify a second adult male and an adult female who were among the deceased.

Six people were transported to area hospitals – five of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

Snowling's estranged wife — identified as Maria Snowling, according to the Orange County Register — is expected to surive.

Authorities said she was awake and recovering in the hospital with her son by her side.

Snowling and Maria share two adult children together, per authorities.

It's unclear if there was a restraining order against Snowling. Authorities noted the suspect had no criminal history and the guns used in the shooting were acquired legally.