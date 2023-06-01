Gun Shop Owner Closes Business Due to Rise in Violence Against Children ‘This is Just My Conscience’
"I don’t want something that I've personally sold being used against children," says Jon Waldman, explaining his decision
A gun store owner in Georgia has elected to stop operations due to the escalating rates of gun violence involving children.
Jon Waldman, who previously built customized cars, launched his shop, Georgia Ballistics, in March 2021. Despite the business flourishing as gun sales persistently rise, Waldman has chosen to step away.
The motivation behind Waldman's decision to shutter Georgia Ballistics lies in the increasing incidents of mass shootings and gun violence in the United States, particularly those affecting children. "I don’t want something that I’ve personally touched, that I’ve helped a client with, to be used on children," Waldman said to 11Alive.
Pew Research reports that gun-related deaths among children and teens have surged by 50% from 2019 to 2021. In 2023 alone, over 750 children and teens have fallen victim to gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Waldman, a father himself, stated that his parental role significantly influenced his decision to permanently exit the gun business. "This is just my conscience, and it’s more important to me than anything else," he affirmed.
