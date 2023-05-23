Guam Prepping for Direct Hit From Biggest Typhoon in 20 Years
The U.S. territory has issued evacuations ahead of Super Typhoon Mawar's expected landfall Wednesday.
A major typhoon, which has reached Category 4 hurricane strength, is tracking to make landfall on the U.S. territory of Guam Wednesday, according to typhoon warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
Super Typhoon Mawar was packing winds of 155 mph as of Tuesday morning as it moved at an 8 mph clip toward the 200-square-mile island. Guam’s governor has ordered coastal residents to evacuate by 6 p.m. local time and ordered all other residents to stay indoors. High winds, life-threatening storm surge, and as much as 2 feet of rain are forecast, with the heaviest impacts expected overnight into Wednesday.
A typhoon is the same type of storm as a hurricane, but it occurs in the Northwest Pacific Ocean, according to NOAA. Hurricanes occur in North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific.
- Devastating Typhoon Mawar Targets Guam, Expected to Be Worst Storm in Decades
- China-Sponsored Hackers Attacked Numerous US Industries, Microsoft Warns
- US Navy ‘Impacted’ by Chinese-Backed Cyberattacks, Warns Navy Secretary
- Rep. Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce From Husband
- Endangered Orangutan Baby Born at Missouri Zoo — Just in Time for Mother’s Day
Mawar is continuing to strengthen and could have Cat 5 strength by the time it makes landfall. NWS forecasters said it was expected to be the "largest, strongest storm to strike Guam in two decades."
President Biden signed an emergency declaration on Monday night that will allow FEMA to coordinate the disaster response.
Guam, with a population of about 160,000, is home to several American military bases, including major Navy and Air Force facilities. Those bases have either closed or are planning to close in preparation for landfall.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews
- Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft ConvictionsNews
- In Turkey’s Presidential Runoff, Refugees Are Almost Certain to LoseNews
- Hawaii Has Largest Share of America’s ‘Oldest-Old’ People: Census DataNews
- America’s Older Population Grew Fast in 2020: Census DataNews
- Instagram Star Who Modeled Abandoned Clothes at Taiwan Laundromat Dead at 87News
- Volatile Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended, Fined for Blowing Up at UmpiresNews
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews