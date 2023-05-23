Guam Prepping for Direct Hit From Biggest Typhoon in 20 Years

A major typhoon, which has reached Category 4 hurricane strength, is tracking to make landfall on the U.S. territory of Guam Wednesday, according to typhoon warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Super Typhoon Mawar was packing winds of 155 mph as of Tuesday morning as it moved at an 8 mph clip toward the 200-square-mile island. Guam’s governor has ordered coastal residents to evacuate by 6 p.m. local time and ordered all other residents to stay indoors. High winds, life-threatening storm surge, and as much as 2 feet of rain are forecast, with the heaviest impacts expected overnight into Wednesday.

(U.S. Navy/Joint Typhoon Warning Center)

A typhoon is the same type of storm as a hurricane, but it occurs in the Northwest Pacific Ocean, according to NOAA. Hurricanes occur in North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific.

Mawar is continuing to strengthen and could have Cat 5 strength by the time it makes landfall. NWS forecasters said it was expected to be the "largest, strongest storm to strike Guam in two decades."

President Biden signed an emergency declaration on Monday night that will allow FEMA to coordinate the disaster response.

Guam, with a population of about 160,000, is home to several American military bases, including major Navy and Air Force facilities. Those bases have either closed or are planning to close in preparation for landfall.



