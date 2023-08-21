Group Touring Sewer Swept Away by Flash Flood, Eight Killed

At least eight people are believed to be dead after they were swept away by a flash flood while touring Soviet-era sewers in Moscow.

An emergency caused by the heavy rain led specialist guide Konstantin Filipov, 31, to send a message asking to help to get the group out at an early exit. Daily Mail reports that the last message Filipov sent read, “F--k, it’s raining. Can I go out at Trubnaya?” The group lost communication after that.

So far, the bodies of Gleb Lagashin, 17, his girlfriend Viktoria Schneider, 15, and his cousin Elizaveta Markushkin, 15, have been recovered. One of the 15-year-olds was said to have been discovered with a large gash on her head.

Rescuers are continuing the search for Filipov, Dmitry Markushkin, Elizaveta’s father and a 47-year-old public relations chief for Russian IT company Lanit, and 34-year-old Darya Bykova. Eight people are known to have been on the tour, but emergency officials believe that more people may be missing.

A source told Russian news agency TASS, “A group of up to eight people went on a tour of the underground collectors, where they were during heavy rains. No one gets in touch, people are being searched. Currently, the bodies of a man aged about 40 and a girl have been found in the Moscow River. Identities are being established.”

The tour of the sewers and labyrinths underneath the city costs £75, or about $95. Fellow tour guides told The Sun that the guides’ biggest rule is that no tours should be done in the rain. Individuals under the age of 18 are also typically not allowed.

“Why the main rule was violated, I do not know,” A tour guide told the outlets. “Neither do I know if the guide himself survived - no one can contact him. There is also a question as to why minors were allowed on the tour. Generally, tours do not involve people under 18.”

Underground exploring site Urbex Underground explained the dangers that a flash flood present when exploring sewers or underground tunnels.

“If there is a sudden storm, flood, or hydrant flush that occurs, that single drain can become filled with an extremely aggressive current in a matter of minutes,” the group said on its website. “Even a small ankle-deep current is enough to sweep someone off their feet and, literally, down the drain. Their flashlight falls, they hit their head, they panic and start to get swept away in the darkness."

Telegram channel Baza said that it is possible that two groups of 12, not including the guides, may have gone out during the storm.