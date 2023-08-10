Group of Thieves Steal 27 Guns From Texas Pawn Shop
The as of yet unidentified trio of crooks wore all white and concealed their faces with masks
Police in Texas are searching for three thieves who broke into a pawn shop and stole a whopping 27 guns in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The as of yet unidentified thieves traveled to the Top Gun Pawn Shop in Spring, a community in Houston, in a white Chrysler 300 and forced their way into the building. Clad in all white, with their faces concealed by masks, the trio stole more than two dozen guns, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The store’s manager, Aarren Snowney, said that the pawn shop had previously taken “every precaution” to avoid thefts.
“Everything is safe and secure here, including all of our loans. Hopefully, they'll be brought to justice quickly," Snowney told KTRK.
In an effort to identify the crooks, the police released stills from the store surveillance cameras and asked that anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Office.
After initiating the investigation, the police also contacted the owners of other local gun stores.
“[Law enforcement] know these rings don't just hit once. If they're successful, they'll go hit another place,” Thom Bolsch, who owns a nearby gun range, told KTRK.
Stolen firearms are particularly concerning to law enforcement officials because they are often used during violent crimes. Between January 2010 and December 2015, police confiscated 9,736 guns that were lost or stolen from firearm shops and then used to commit crimes, according to the Center for American Progress.
Stolen guns are often sold for as much as four times their retail value, according to Bolsch. He urged gun store owners to ensure that thieves have as little access to firearms as possible.
“Make sure very little, if any, get out, in a break-in and just take the necessary precautions because when the guns are on the street, that's when the problem comes,” Bolsch told KTRK.
