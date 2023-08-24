Group of Nearly 90 Democrats Pressing Biden To Do More on Student Loans - The Messenger
Group of Nearly 90 Democrats Pressing Biden To Do More on Student Loans

Democrats argue that student debt forgiveness is a way of 'narrowing the racial wealth gap'

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Lucas has represented Oklahoma in the House of Representatives since 1994.Richard Sharrocks/Getty Images

A group of 87 Democratic Congress members on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the current administration to fight back and stand up for student debt relief despite the latest Supreme Court ruling.

The letter, led by Massachusetts lawmakers Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, was also signed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, N.Y.

In late June, the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s plan to wipe away up to $20,000 from federal student loan balance — which was announced exactly a year ago, on August 24, 2022.

The Democrats call the Supreme Court decision "outrageous" as it denied help, as stated in the letter, to as many as 43 million Americans. With Biden's initial policy, 20 million people would have had their student debt canceled completely.

As nearly half of these 20 million are Latino borrowers, and one out of four are Black borrowers, according to the letter, addressing student debt is recognizing "the role that providing relief would have had in narrowing the racial wealth gap."

"While we understand your administration’s efforts in providing a 12-month 'on-ramp' starting on October 1, 2023 to protect borrowers during the transition to repayment, we remain gravely concerned about the Department of Education’s projections that without additional relief, student debt delinquencies and defaults will spike once repayment resumes," the letter states.

That's referring to Biden's plan that will allow borrowers to miss payments without the risk of default or their credit score being affected, which the president announced right after the Supreme Court decision.

"Although the Supreme Court has chosen to stand in the way of your initial student debt relief plan, we recognize that as President of the United States, you have additional tools to provide relief," the Democrats said.

"Working and middle class families need this relief to come as soon as possible."

