Group of 11 Women Sanitation Workers Win Lottery in India

Every so often, 11 women sanitation workers from India, "who struggled to make ends meet," would pool their money together to buy a lottery ticket. Recently, the group's friendship and unity paid off after they won the 100 million rupees, or $1.2 million, lottery.

In June, the group of women from the southern Indian state of Kerala agreed to join forces and purchase a 250-rupee ticket for a monsoon bumper prize lottery, as reported by the BBC. The women typically make around 250 rupees a day, or about $3.04, collecting non-biodegradable waste from homes in the town of Parappanangadi.

"Because of the low-paying nature of their jobs," the women often have to take out loans for expenses like their children's education. That is why "every once in a while," the group will go in together on a lottery ticket, pledging that if they ever won, they would split it all evenly.

Which is exactly what happened this week. Many of the women said their money would go toward their homes and families, like 62-year-old Cherumannil Baby who said she would use her money to rebuild her home that was washed away by the Kerala floods in 2018, as reported by The Guardian.

But even with suffering problems as major as homelessness or debt, the women's friendship proved strong. Kuttimalu, 72, said that when they agreed to collect money for the lottery ticket, Baby offered to pay for half of her entry because she did not have enough money.

The group's selflessness continued as many others shared that they did not plan to spend the money on themselves "but rather their family members." After losing her husband in 2022 to kidney failure because they could not afford surgery, K Bindu, 50, now plans to use her money to get her 15-year-old daughter a good education and a job. Lakshmi, 49, said she also plans to use the money on her daughter's education. Leela, 56, said she now has the money to pay for her daughter's surgery. "I had already borrowed money for her wedding by taking a loan against my house," Leela told the BBC.

After taxes, each woman will receive 6.3 million rupees, or about $765,119, except for Baby and Kuttimalu who will split their 6.3 million rupees as they split the ticket entry.

"I am still in shock," Radha, 49, told The Guardian. "It's unbelievable. We had to check with multiple people to make sure that we won, and still we couldn't believe it. We all come from very poor families with lots of debt and liabilities."

But even after this life-changing win, all 11 of the women plan to return to work as sanitation workers on Friday.

"We decided one thing," Leela told the BBC. "We will not leave this job because it was this collective that brought us prosperity."