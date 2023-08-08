‘Groundbreaking’ Research Suggests Some Sharks Have Best Friends

New research suggests that the stereotype of great white sharks being unfriendly may not be true at all; some may actually have best friends.

According to OCEARCH, satellite tracking suggests some sharks follow each other around. Researchers point to two sharks named Simon and Jekyll, who have stayed together since being fitted with tags off the coast of Georgia in 2022.

“This is potentially groundbreaking,” OCEARCH chief scientist Bob Hueter said, according to the Miami Herald. “White sharks lead a very solitary existence. We don’t really expect to see these white sharks staying together. But Simon and Jekyll, they seem to be buddies in the sense that they’re going in the same place at the same time.”

Tracking shows that the two sharks have “practically moved together in tandem.” Having traveled more than 4,000 miles the pair is now in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

“We’ve never seen anything quite like this before,” Hueter said.

When sharks are captured for tagging, fluid and tissue samples are taken. Hunter said that geneticists are now re-examining blood samples from Simon and Jekyll to determine whether or not they are related.

About 90 white sharks on the East Coast have been fitted with OCEARCH tags. Scientists are tracking their journeys to understand why they are going where they do— whether it be for mating, prey or avoiding changing water temperatures.

Other studies including one earlier this year by Dr. Yannis Papastamatiou, of Florida International University (FIU), found similar trends.

According to Papastamatiou’s study, published in Biology Letters, great whites prefer to be in groups and with members of the same sex.

“We showed sharks may form some strong associations — over a few days — with some individuals,” Papastamatiou said, according to People. "But there is a lot of variation between sharks in terms of how social they may be and how they behave.”

Papastamatiou research indicated how unique the sharks were by noting that one shark who was tagged for 30 hours had over 12 associations, while another who was tagged for five days had two.

The study also found that the animals may become social and friends for the purpose of food and hunting.

Why, if and how the sharks become friends is still a mystery but scientists are determined to use tracking to learn more.

Those interested can use the Great White App and website to access satellite tag information and see the location of the great sharks.