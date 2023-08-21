Groomzilla: Best Man Calls Out Friend For Not Spending At His Own Bachelor Party

A best man took to social media to vent that he'd shelled out over $4,000 for a friend's bachelor party and only received a meager deck of cards in return.



The Reddit user, posting in the Bridezilla/Groomzilla subreddit called "Wedding Shaming,' said he'd made a point to purchase each of his groomsmen custom $250 designer ties and engraved whiskey glasses, along with a three-night Airbnb with their own rooms during his own wedding two years.



The groom gave his best man an additional $175 bottle of whisky as a thank-you for participating in the wedding. In total, he claims he spent about $2,000 on his best man alone.



This year, the former best man was planning a wedding of his own, and in the lead-up, he took his friends on a trip to Las Vegas.

But he allegedly asked them to cover the costs, which added up to about $4,000 each. Then, he added a swanky club event, whose reservations cost an additional $500 per person, to the already-pricey itinerary.



In the lead-up to the wedding, the Reddit user agreed to be the best man and officiant at his friend's wedding. He said for agreeing to the roles, the poster only received a $10 Amazon tie and a deck of cards.



"I don’t expect him to spend $2k on me and reciprocate, but something thoughtful would have also been nice even if it was not costly but personalized," the Reddit user wrote.



The user added that the groom later complained that another groomsman hadn't gotten him a gift — even though the friend had already paid thousands toward his bachelor's trip.



"I never even got a single thank you," the user lamented.



Some users responded that the poster had done nothing wrong and that his friend should have been more appreciative. Others said the ordeal was partially his fault because he ultimately agreed to pay for each expense.



"Hard as it is to accept, you can't expect your own generosity to be reciprocated, or you'll end up being frequently disappointed," user LiliWenFach replied.