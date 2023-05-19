Groom Grieves Bride Killed in Wedding Day Crash: She Was an ‘Amazing Human Being’

An emotional Aric Hutchinson spoke publicly for the first time about his bride, Samantha Miller, who was killed in a crash just hours after their wedding by an allegedly drunken driver.

Miller, 34, was riding in a golf cart with her her new husband when it was struck from behind shortly after the couple were married last month in South Carolina.

Miller was killed.

Hutchinson suffered critical injuries. He broke both legs, parts of his face, and his back, and suffered brain bleeds and numerous cuts in the accident.

"She was so happy. Planning a wedding, as most people know, is extremely stressful. And she just had a weird, like, calmness that night," Hutchinson recalled in an excerpt in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," which will air Friday.

He said the wedding and following reception was one of the best nights of his life.

The driver of the car in the crash, 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski, was arrested and charged with three counts of driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury/death and one count of reckless homicide.

Komoroski was allegedly driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when the crash occurred, according to a police report released by the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.

Police also reported that Komoroski's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. A lawsuit has claimed that she was barhopping before the crash.

Hutchinson said he wasn't capable yet of addressing the driver.

"I can't right now," he told "Good Morning America." "I'd like to. I mean, she stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken."