Grizzly Bear Euthanized After Killing Cows in Montana
This is the third grizzly 'management removal' so far this year
Wildlife officials have euthanized a grizzly bear after he attacked and killed cattle near Yellowstone.
The bear, a 20-year-old male, attacked cattle on private land in the Tom Miner Basin. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced Tuesday that Wildlife Services with the U.S. Department of Agriculture captured the bear on Thursday and euthanized it Friday.
The bear had been captured and relocated due to previous cattle attacks, the wildlife department said in a news release. The grizzly had significant tooth decay, which the department said leads bears to prey on cattle as an easy food source.
This is the third “management removal” of grizzlies in Montana’s portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the department said. Two males were removed for cattle attacks and a female was euthanized after she became food conditioned in Big Sky.
