Gritty to Release ‘Sexy’ Calendar for Charity

Watch out: Gritty is coming to a wall calendar near you in 2024

Monique Merrill
Gritty the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers performs on the ice prior to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Gritty. He’s 7 feet tall. He’s bright orange. He’s a monster with wobbly eyes.

And now he’s a calendar model.

That’s right, the Philadelphia Flyers’ beloved, mischievous mascot Gritty is on a mission to disrupt the calendar industry and take a swing at modeling. 

The calendar was announced on Gritty’s verified Instagram page (where the has nearly 400,000 followers) and confirmed to Billy Penn by Flyers spokesperson Meghan Flanagan. Apparently, the calendar is something the bearded monster has been “trying to squeak into existence for years.”

“The calendar market is oversaturated with sexy firefighters or cute furry animals,” Flanagan said on behalf of Gritty, per Billy Penn. “This calendar will cover all the bases … cute, furry, and sexy.”

Proceeds from the calendar will benefit the NHL team’s charitable arm, which donates money and resources to making hockey an inclusive space, promoting environmental responsibility and supporting local families impacted by cancer.

Pel Productions has been honored with the privilege to capture photos of the beast for the calendar – including seasonal shoots with the creature dressed as Cupid, Santa and a leprechaun, according to snapshots shared to social media.

People who sign up for the Flyers Charities  Gritty 5K in October will be the first to have the chance to pre-order the upcoming calendar, Flanagan told the news outlet. 

The mascot was introduced in 2018 to mixed reviews. Some compared him to a Sesame Street character that fell off the wagon, others suggested he was some sort of demonic figure. However, it did not take long for him to become embraced by Flyers fans and Philadelphia at large.

