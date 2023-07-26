Grieving Mother Shocked to Find Son’s Headstone has Misspelled Name, Wrong Birthday - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Grieving Mother Shocked to Find Son’s Headstone has Misspelled Name, Wrong Birthday

At this time, a definitive date for the correction of the headstone has not been confirmed

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

After placing an order for a joint headstone in November, a grieving mother, Somona Sharp, is disappointed with what she received, owing to the significant delay and numerous mistakes.

Delivered months later on June 29, Sharp told WFLA that the headstone she ordered for her son and brother bore several errors, including a missing photo, misspelled name, and incorrect birthday.

“I have my son here, Jaquan Sharp. His date of birth is incorrect and he’s missing an actual picture right here in the middle,” Sharp said.

Read More

Sharp's son and brother were victims of separate incidents of gun violence.

“His name is spelled incorrectly, and his bible verse is incorrect,” Sharp remarked. “We sat in the office hours at a time, drawing, writing out everything to make sure everything was OK, and it still wasn’t what I paid for.”

The headstone cost Sharp approximately $7,500. She told the outlet that she contacted the company upon noticing the mistakes but received no resolution.

headstone mistakes
A grieving mother is turning to 8 On Your Side for help after the headstone she ordered for her son and brother was delivered with mistakes.WFLA News Channel 8/Screenshot

WFLA reached out to Monalisa Monuments, the company where Sharp purchased the headstones. Speaking to the owner, reporter Brittany Muller was informed that the situation was being addressed.

“We already talked with Somona Sharp. We have already scheduled for that to be corrected; she actually gave us the information and signed off on it,” the owner said.

However, Sharp stated that she hadn't heard back from them, nor did she approve of the new design.

“He gave me his word that he was going to make this right, he was going to correct it, and it’s now been almost a month and I have not heard anything,” Sharp voiced.

“This is my happy place,” she continued. “I’m finally at a point where I’ve accepted that both of them are gone and they’re never coming back, so when I have those rough days and I’m missing them, I come here. To come out here and have to see this, it just makes me angry.”

At this time, a definitive date for the correction of the headstone has not been confirmed.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.