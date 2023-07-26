Grieving Mother Shocked to Find Son’s Headstone has Misspelled Name, Wrong Birthday
At this time, a definitive date for the correction of the headstone has not been confirmed
After placing an order for a joint headstone in November, a grieving mother, Somona Sharp, is disappointed with what she received, owing to the significant delay and numerous mistakes.
Delivered months later on June 29, Sharp told WFLA that the headstone she ordered for her son and brother bore several errors, including a missing photo, misspelled name, and incorrect birthday.
“I have my son here, Jaquan Sharp. His date of birth is incorrect and he’s missing an actual picture right here in the middle,” Sharp said.
- Minnesota Misspells Name of Own Town on New Sign
- Georgia Mother Meets Indiana Man with Son’s Heart on His Birthday
- Town Misspells the Word ‘School’ on Road in Front of School
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Says Death of Son Leandro Has Been an ‘Immeasurable Shock’
- Mother of 2 Killed, 8 Other Women Injured in Birthday Party Shooting in Chicago
Sharp's son and brother were victims of separate incidents of gun violence.
“His name is spelled incorrectly, and his bible verse is incorrect,” Sharp remarked. “We sat in the office hours at a time, drawing, writing out everything to make sure everything was OK, and it still wasn’t what I paid for.”
The headstone cost Sharp approximately $7,500. She told the outlet that she contacted the company upon noticing the mistakes but received no resolution.
WFLA reached out to Monalisa Monuments, the company where Sharp purchased the headstones. Speaking to the owner, reporter Brittany Muller was informed that the situation was being addressed.
“We already talked with Somona Sharp. We have already scheduled for that to be corrected; she actually gave us the information and signed off on it,” the owner said.
However, Sharp stated that she hadn't heard back from them, nor did she approve of the new design.
“He gave me his word that he was going to make this right, he was going to correct it, and it’s now been almost a month and I have not heard anything,” Sharp voiced.
“This is my happy place,” she continued. “I’m finally at a point where I’ve accepted that both of them are gone and they’re never coming back, so when I have those rough days and I’m missing them, I come here. To come out here and have to see this, it just makes me angry.”
At this time, a definitive date for the correction of the headstone has not been confirmed.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews
- Magic Mushroom Churches Popping Up Across San Francisco Leave City Officials PuzzledNews
- Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: ReportNews
- Arizona Man Unable to Work After His Two Trucks are Stolen in One MonthNews
- Viral Photo Shows Aftermath of Florida Patrol Car Struck by Lightning With Deputy InsideNews