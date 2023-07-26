Grieving Mother Shocked to Find Son’s Headstone has Misspelled Name, Wrong Birthday

After placing an order for a joint headstone in November, a grieving mother, Somona Sharp, is disappointed with what she received, owing to the significant delay and numerous mistakes.

Delivered months later on June 29, Sharp told WFLA that the headstone she ordered for her son and brother bore several errors, including a missing photo, misspelled name, and incorrect birthday.

“I have my son here, Jaquan Sharp. His date of birth is incorrect and he’s missing an actual picture right here in the middle,” Sharp said.

Sharp's son and brother were victims of separate incidents of gun violence.

“His name is spelled incorrectly, and his bible verse is incorrect,” Sharp remarked. “We sat in the office hours at a time, drawing, writing out everything to make sure everything was OK, and it still wasn’t what I paid for.”

The headstone cost Sharp approximately $7,500. She told the outlet that she contacted the company upon noticing the mistakes but received no resolution.

A grieving mother is turning to 8 On Your Side for help after the headstone she ordered for her son and brother was delivered with mistakes. WFLA News Channel 8/Screenshot

WFLA reached out to Monalisa Monuments, the company where Sharp purchased the headstones. Speaking to the owner, reporter Brittany Muller was informed that the situation was being addressed.

“We already talked with Somona Sharp. We have already scheduled for that to be corrected; she actually gave us the information and signed off on it,” the owner said.

However, Sharp stated that she hadn't heard back from them, nor did she approve of the new design.

“He gave me his word that he was going to make this right, he was going to correct it, and it’s now been almost a month and I have not heard anything,” Sharp voiced.

“This is my happy place,” she continued. “I’m finally at a point where I’ve accepted that both of them are gone and they’re never coming back, so when I have those rough days and I’m missing them, I come here. To come out here and have to see this, it just makes me angry.”

At this time, a definitive date for the correction of the headstone has not been confirmed.