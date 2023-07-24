Greta Thunberg Fined for Disobeying Police at Protest in Sweden

A Swedish court found climate activist Greta Thunberg guilty Monday for disobeying police in connection to a protest last month.

After blocking the entrance and exit at a port in Malmö, Sweden last in June, Thunberg and other activists were detained for disrupting traffic. They were protesting the use of fossil fuels.

“The prosecutor has filed charges against a young woman who, on June 19 this year, participated in a climate demonstration which, according to the prosecution, caused disruption to traffic in Malmö,” a statement by Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said in June.

"The woman “refused to obey the police command to leave the scene." While the woman was not identified in the statement, a spokesperson, Annika Collin, confirmed with CNN that it was Thunberg.

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Malmo, Sweden, on June 19, 2023, for the 5th day in a row. Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP/ Getty Images

Addressing the allegations, Thunberg admitted to ignoring police orders but still pleaded not guilty in court. She said: My actions are justifiable.” according to the Sydsvenskan, a local newspaper. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term."

"It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it," Thunberg said to reporters in court, according to Reuters.

The fine Thunberg is expected to pay will be based on her income. It is estimated to be approximately 1,500 Swedish kronor or $144. Had the court wanted, it could have also sentenced her to six months in jail, per the charge, authorities said.

"If the court chooses to see our action as a crime it may do so, but we know we have the right to live and the fossil fuels industry stands in the way of that, Irma Kjellstrom, with Reclaim the Future, the organization Thunberg protested with told Agence France-Presse.

"We young people are not going to wait but will do what we can to stop this industry which is burning our lives," she added.