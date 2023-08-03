Greenpeace Drapes UK Prime Minister’s Home in Black to Protest New Oil Drilling - The Messenger
Greenpeace Drapes UK Prime Minister’s Home in Black to Protest New Oil Drilling

The stunt was 'a major breach of security,' a former top police official said

Dan Morrison
Greenpeace activists climb onto the roof of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s £2m manor house in Yorkshire to protest a planned expansion of North Sea oil drilling. Greenpeace

Greenpeace activists scaled the walls of one of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s private residences and draped it in 200 square yards of black cloth to protest Sunak's approval of more than 100 new oil-drilling leases.

The climbers mounted the roof of Sunak’s empty $2.5 million two-story home in his North Yorkshire constituency on Thursday morning while the prime minister was en route to a vacation in California.

The demonstration came after Sunak promised on Monday to “max out” Britain’s oil and gas reserves.

“Rishi Sunak’s government has been the worst government we’ve had on climate,” Greenpeace activist Philip Evans told reporters outside the rambling Georgian manor house. “We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist.”

A crew of four helmeted climbers in red coveralls draped the home in “oil black” fabric and hung a small yellow banner reading “NO NEW OIL.” 

Peter Walker, a former deputy chief constable of North Yorkshire police, told LBC radio the protest was “a major breach of security.” 

“This time it happens to be Greenpeace. What if it had been a terrorist organization leaving an explosive device?” 

The four climbers were arrested and loaded into a police van after descending from Sunak's roof. A fifth person was arrested a short time later.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden called on Greenpeace to “stop the stupid stunts.”

In Scotland on Monday, Sunak announced a plan for more than 100 new North Sea drilling licenses, including within the 500-million-barrel Rosebank field, Britain’s biggest untapped reserve.

“My view is we should max out the opportunities that we have here in the North Sea, because that’s good for our energy security,” he said Monday.

The prime minister, with a net worth of $200 million, also owns properties in London and Santa Monica.

