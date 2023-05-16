Green Bay, WI, Picked as ‘Best Place to Live’ in the U.S.

Move over Florida, a new list of best places to live in the U.S. ranked Green Bay number one.

In its new rankings, U.S. News and World Report cited the home of the Green Bay Packers as having a “perfect mix of big-city amenities” and a “small-town feel.”

The judges gave the city an overall score of 6.9 out of 10.

They also ranked it as the number 27 best place to retire.

The report noted that it has two colleges, a revitalized downtown and a thriving arts scene that could appeal to families and retirees.

One hundred and fifty metro areas in the U.S. were ranked on a variety of things, from quality of life to people’s desire to live there. The job market also factored into the decision.

Green Bay ranked seventh for quality of life and eighth for cheapest places to live. It was listed as the 18th safest place to live.

Huntsville, Alabama; Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Boulder, Colorado; and Sarasota, Florida rounded out the top five.

On the other end of the spectrum, San Juan, Puerto Rico came in dead last at 150th. It ranked low for its job market, value, and desirability, and also came in at second to last for best places to retire.

The rest of the bottom five cities on the list are all in California. They are Bakersfield, Stockton, Visalia and Fresno.