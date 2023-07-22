Greek Wildfire Forces Evacuation of Over 10,000 Tourists in Rhodes
Firefighters have been struggling to put the blaze out
A wildfire raging uncontrolled on Saturday on the Greek island of Rhodes has burned nearly 40,000 acres of land, according to numerous reports.
CNN reported that more than 12 hotels had to be evacuated so far, with 10,000 tourists stranded. The wildfire has been burning for days, with firefighters struggling to put it out.
Yannis Artopios, spokesperson of the Hellenic Fire Service, said residents across four localities were told to evacuate, according to The Associated Press. Four coast guard and army vessels were deployed to evacuate people at two beaches.
One video posted to Twitter shows droves of tourists evacuating as the sky is lit up a bright orange.
- Tourists Escaping the Wildfire in Rhodes Describe Fleeing With Towels Over Their Face and Stepping Over Flames
- Thousands Evacuated From Greek Islands as the Mediterranean Burns
- Wildfires in Arizona Force More Than 150 Evacuations
- New Fires Break Out on Greek Islands of Corfu and Evia: ‘We Are at War’
- Wildfire in Greece Triggers Explosions at Ammunition Depot and Relocation of Fighter Jets
Another video shows a tourist who said their vacation was interrupted by the wildfire evacuation order, as the camera pans up to reveal large plumes of smoke in the sky.
The Rhodes wildfire comes amid an unrelenting heat wave in Europe.
Late last week, the Acropolis in Greece closed down as Europe remains engulfed in a heatwave, with forecasts projected to reach high triple-digit temperatures. Bavaria, for example, hit nearly 102 degrees Fahrenheit this summer, marking the highest recorded temperature in the country this year, according to The Associated Press.
The heatwave, named "Cerberus," is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned of "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in the coming days.
It's getting so hot that an association of public health officers in Germany has recommended that the country adopt siestas — mid-day naps.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Lottery Seller Praised for Trying to Track Down Jackpot Winner Accused of Stealing Ticket From Owner, Trying to Cash it inNews
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens PastorNews
- Beyoncé Fans Treated for Heat Exhaustion After Waiting Hours for Concert in Packed Maryland StadiumNews
- Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing ManNews
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews