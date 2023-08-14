Greek Beachgoers Launch ‘Beach Towel Movement’ After Flood of Parasols Block Access to the Ocean

Locals in Greece have launched a "Towel Movement" in response to overpriced sun loungers and parasols overcrowding the beaches.
According to Balkan Insight, the movement was started on the island of Rhodes, as locals found that large stretches of coastline had been essentially taken over by private businesses that charge high prices to rent out sunbeds and parasols.
Protesters began to speak out against the restricted beach access by organizing and chanting, in addition to pointing out that these businesses often do not have permits despite their widespread expansion.
The "Towel Movement" soon spread across Greece, reaching the islands of Paros, Naxos, Crete, and Attica.
Greek law states that at least 50 percent of every beach needs to be kept clear to allow people access to the water. And according to the country's constitution, private beaches are illegal.
Paros Mayor Markos Koveos told AFP that businesses had been illegally taking up most of the beaches for years and are finally being held accountable "thanks to this citizens' movement."
The Supreme Court even weighed in, with Court prosecutor Georgia Adilini telling magistrates on the island of Syros, the administrative capital of the Cyclades, that they need to ensure everyone has "access to public spaces."
As a result, the finance ministry has already fined several companies for "illegally occupying" beaches.
