Greek Beachgoers Launch ‘Beach Towel Movement’ After Flood of Parasols Block Access to the Ocean - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Greek Beachgoers Launch ‘Beach Towel Movement’ After Flood of Parasols Block Access to the Ocean

Locals are fighting back against private businesses trying to essentially rent out beach space to tourists

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Greek islanders have started a ‘reclaim our beaches’ movement in response to the excess of sun loungers and parasols during the summerSPYROS BAKALIS/AFP via Getty Images

Locals in Greece have launched a "Towel Movement" in response to overpriced sun loungers and parasols overcrowding the beaches.

According to Balkan Insight, the movement was started on the island of Rhodes, as locals found that large stretches of coastline had been essentially taken over by private businesses that charge high prices to rent out sunbeds and parasols.

Protesters began to speak out against the restricted beach access by organizing and chanting, in addition to pointing out that these businesses often do not have permits despite their widespread expansion.

The "Towel Movement" soon spread across Greece, reaching the islands of Paros, Naxos, Crete, and Attica.

Read More

Greek law states that at least 50 percent of every beach needs to be kept clear to allow people access to the water. And according to the country's constitution, private beaches are illegal.

Paros Mayor Markos Koveos told AFP that businesses had been illegally taking up most of the beaches for years and are finally being held accountable "thanks to this citizens' movement."

The Supreme Court even weighed in, with Court prosecutor Georgia Adilini telling magistrates on the island of Syros, the administrative capital of the Cyclades, that they need to ensure everyone has "access to public spaces."

As a result, the finance ministry has already fined several companies for "illegally occupying" beaches.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.