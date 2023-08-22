Greece Wildfires Kill 18, Force Hospital Evacuation - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Greece Wildfires Kill 18, Force Hospital Evacuation

The bodies are believed to be of migrants who had entered the country from Turkey

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The bodies of 18 people were discovered by firefighters in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days, authorities said Tuesday.

Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were believed to be of migrants who had entered the country from Turkey.

Also, about 65 hospital patients, including newborn babies, were evacuated onto a ferry due to a fire that broke out near Alexandroupolis. They were headed west to the port town of Kavala to be transferred to another hospital.

"I've been working for 27 years, I've never seen anything like this," nurse Nikos Gioktsidis told Reuters. "Stretchers everywhere, patients here, IV drips there ... it was like a war, like a bomb had exploded."

A school, several homes and a cemetery were damaged in two villages near Alexandroupolis.

Firefighters try to extinguish the flames in a forest in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Firefighters try to extinguish the flames in a forest in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras

Hot, dry and windy conditions have seen dozens of wildfires break out across Greece.

Read More

On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece.

With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires.

Greece suffered its deadliest wildfire in 2018 when 104 people died at a seaside resort near Athens that residents had not been warned to evacuate.

In Italy, authorities evacuated 700 people from homes and a campsite on the Tuscan island of Elba after a fire broke out late Monday. Two aircraft were helping douse the blaze, which consumed five hectares on the popular tourist island.

With the Associated Press.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.