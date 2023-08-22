Greece Wildfires Kill 18, Force Hospital Evacuation
The bodies are believed to be of migrants who had entered the country from Turkey
The bodies of 18 people were discovered by firefighters in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days, authorities said Tuesday.
Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were believed to be of migrants who had entered the country from Turkey.
Also, about 65 hospital patients, including newborn babies, were evacuated onto a ferry due to a fire that broke out near Alexandroupolis. They were headed west to the port town of Kavala to be transferred to another hospital.
"I've been working for 27 years, I've never seen anything like this," nurse Nikos Gioktsidis told Reuters. "Stretchers everywhere, patients here, IV drips there ... it was like a war, like a bomb had exploded."
A school, several homes and a cemetery were damaged in two villages near Alexandroupolis.
Hot, dry and windy conditions have seen dozens of wildfires break out across Greece.
- Investigations Begin into ‘Organized Arson’ as Wildfires Spread Across Greece
- Wildfire in Greece Triggers Explosions at Ammunition Depot and Relocation of Fighter Jets
- Greek Wildfire Forces Evacuation of Over 10,000 Tourists in Rhodes
- Wildfires in Arizona Force More Than 150 Evacuations
- More Than 600 Firefighters Backed by Water-Dropping Aircraft Struggle to Control Wildfires in Greece
- Rare, ‘Very Aggressive’ Wildfire in Canada Forces Evacuations and State of Emergency
On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece.
With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires.
Greece suffered its deadliest wildfire in 2018 when 104 people died at a seaside resort near Athens that residents had not been warned to evacuate.
In Italy, authorities evacuated 700 people from homes and a campsite on the Tuscan island of Elba after a fire broke out late Monday. Two aircraft were helping douse the blaze, which consumed five hectares on the popular tourist island.
With the Associated Press.
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews