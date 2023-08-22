Greece Wildfires Kill 18, Force Hospital Evacuation

The bodies of 18 people were discovered by firefighters in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days, authorities said Tuesday.

Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were believed to be of migrants who had entered the country from Turkey.

Also, about 65 hospital patients, including newborn babies, were evacuated onto a ferry due to a fire that broke out near Alexandroupolis. They were headed west to the port town of Kavala to be transferred to another hospital.

"I've been working for 27 years, I've never seen anything like this," nurse Nikos Gioktsidis told Reuters. "Stretchers everywhere, patients here, IV drips there ... it was like a war, like a bomb had exploded."

A school, several homes and a cemetery were damaged in two villages near Alexandroupolis.

Firefighters try to extinguish the flames in a forest in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras

Hot, dry and windy conditions have seen dozens of wildfires break out across Greece.

On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece.

With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires.

Greece suffered its deadliest wildfire in 2018 when 104 people died at a seaside resort near Athens that residents had not been warned to evacuate.

In Italy, authorities evacuated 700 people from homes and a campsite on the Tuscan island of Elba after a fire broke out late Monday. Two aircraft were helping douse the blaze, which consumed five hectares on the popular tourist island.

With the Associated Press.