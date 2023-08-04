Greece to Start Limiting Number of Daily Visitors to the Acropolis of Athens - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Greece to Start Limiting Number of Daily Visitors to the Acropolis of Athens

To prevent overcrowding and to protect the iconic historical site, daily and hourly limitations will be put in place

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Greece will soon start capping the number of people able to go to the country's most visited archeological site, the Acropolis of Athens.

According to CNN, Greece's culture minister Lina Mendoni announced that only 20,000 visitors will be allowed to visit the historical site a day starting in September.

Mendoni told Greek radio station Real FM on Wednesday that the limitation would help preserve the safety and longevity of the Acropolis. Right now, an average of 23,000 people visit the site each day, she added.

"That is a huge number," Mendoni said. "Tourism is obviously desirable for the country and for all of us, but we must work out how over-tourism won't harm the monument."

Read More
ATHENS, GREECE
Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill, with the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple on June 30, 2015 in Athens, Greece.Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

There will also be a cap on how many people can be let into the site every hour, as many large tourist groups have been packed into the area routinely before noon, which results in overcrowding and bottlenecking. 

Those hourly caps will vary, but examples given include allowing 3,000 people in from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., then only 2,000 for the next hour. The site operates from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day.

Mendoni added that there won't be a time limit on the allowed visits, but people coming off of tours or cruise ships usually spend an average of 45 minutes visiting the site.

"The Acropolis of Athens is the most striking and complete ancient Greek monumental complex still existing in our times," the World Heritage Convention says. "The first fortification wall was built during the 13th century BC,"

The new limits on visitors to the site will begin on a trial basis, beginning September 4, and then will become permanent in April next year, Mendoni said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.