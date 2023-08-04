Greece to Start Limiting Number of Daily Visitors to the Acropolis of Athens
To prevent overcrowding and to protect the iconic historical site, daily and hourly limitations will be put in place
Greece will soon start capping the number of people able to go to the country's most visited archeological site, the Acropolis of Athens.
According to CNN, Greece's culture minister Lina Mendoni announced that only 20,000 visitors will be allowed to visit the historical site a day starting in September.
Mendoni told Greek radio station Real FM on Wednesday that the limitation would help preserve the safety and longevity of the Acropolis. Right now, an average of 23,000 people visit the site each day, she added.
"That is a huge number," Mendoni said. "Tourism is obviously desirable for the country and for all of us, but we must work out how over-tourism won't harm the monument."
There will also be a cap on how many people can be let into the site every hour, as many large tourist groups have been packed into the area routinely before noon, which results in overcrowding and bottlenecking.
Those hourly caps will vary, but examples given include allowing 3,000 people in from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., then only 2,000 for the next hour. The site operates from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day.
Mendoni added that there won't be a time limit on the allowed visits, but people coming off of tours or cruise ships usually spend an average of 45 minutes visiting the site.
"The Acropolis of Athens is the most striking and complete ancient Greek monumental complex still existing in our times," the World Heritage Convention says. "The first fortification wall was built during the 13th century BC,"
The new limits on visitors to the site will begin on a trial basis, beginning September 4, and then will become permanent in April next year, Mendoni said.
