Great White Sharks Spotted Off Coast of Famous California Nude Beach - The Messenger
Great White Sharks Spotted Off Coast of Famous California Nude Beach

The sharks were feeding on a sea lion carcass not far from the beach's shoreline

Rachel Askinasi
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department warned about sharks on Black’s BeachSan Diego Fire-Rescue Department/Facebook

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said on Friday that three juvenile great white sharks were spotted off the shore of Black's Beach.

The department told The Messenger in a statement that a team of lifeguards was patrolling around 100 yards from the shore when they saw the animals feeding on a sea lion carcass. They were between six and nine feet long, and the rescue workers say they weren't exhibiting any aggressive behavior.

State lifeguards were notified because of the proximity to the beach. Warning signs were posted along the beach stretching a mile in each direction from the sighting.

Located near University of California San Diego's campus, Black's Beach (part of Torrey Pines State Beach) is known to have some of the city's best waves for surfers in the winter. But it's also known as a popular nude beach, according to the city.

In 1978, San Diego City Council reportedly voted five to two to make the space a clothing-optional beach. According to KPBS, the vote made Black's the only legal nude beach in the country at the time.

While public nudity is punishable by law in California, and became illegal on all public San Diego beaches in 1977, it's still common practice at Black's, a difficult-to-access slice of ocean and sand surrounded by cliffs.

