Great Balls of Fire! Get Ready for Sizzling Meteor Showers
The Alpha Capricornids already delivered a 7-fireball show earlier this week
One of two major meteor showers expected to peak in the coming nights is expected to produce fireballs that will outshine the moon, according to astronomers.
The Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will both peak the nights of July 30 and 31.
Unfortunately they'll have to compete with a very bright moon that’s 95% full.
But that won't daunt the Alpha Capricornids fireballs, as "they’re all brighter than the planet Venus, and you can easily see them through the most intense moonlight," reports EarthSky.
- This Stunning Meteor Shower Is About To Peak — Here’s How To See It
- Watch Mary J. Blige Judge a Ball in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community
- Women’s Doubles Team Kicked Out of French Open After Ball Hits Ball Girl
- Garth Brooks Recalls the Time He Accidentally Showered With Steven Tyler
- Governors Ball to Go On in New York Despite Canada Wildfire Smoke
"And they're active all night long this time of year," added the online sky site.
The weaker and smaller Alpha Capricornids meteor shower typically produces about five visible meteors per hour during its peak, compared with 20 Delta Aquariids' meteors in the same time.
But Alpha Capricornids make up for it by creating their especially bright fireballs, observable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, notes the American Meteor Society.
They "Alpha Caps" already belted out seven fireballs earlier this week on July 25-26.
The Delta Aquariids — also called the Southern Delta Aquariids — will particularly show off for skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere.
But they'll also be visible in the Northern Hemisphere, especially across the southern U.S., EarthSky reports.
The best time to see the Delta Aquariids is around 2 a.m. in the regions where the shower is visible.
Also expect to see the Delta Aquariids mixed in with the brighter Perseid meteor shower, which has already started.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness