Great Balls of Fire! Get Ready for Sizzling Meteor Showers

The Alpha Capricornids already delivered a 7-fireball show earlier this week

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
JWPlayer

One of two major meteor showers expected to peak in the coming nights is expected to produce fireballs that will outshine the moon, according to astronomers.

The Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will both peak the nights of July 30 and 31.

Unfortunately they'll have to compete with a very bright moon that’s 95% full.

But that won't daunt the Alpha Capricornids fireballs, as "they’re all brighter than the planet Venus, and you can easily see them through the most intense moonlight," reports EarthSky.

Read More

"And they're active all night long this time of year," added the online sky site.

The weaker and smaller Alpha Capricornids meteor shower typically produces about five visible meteors per hour during its peak, compared with 20 Delta Aquariids' meteors in the same time.

But Alpha Capricornids make up for it by creating their especially bright fireballs, observable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, notes the American Meteor Society.

They "Alpha Caps" already belted out seven fireballs earlier this week on July 25-26.

The Delta Aquariids — also called the Southern Delta Aquariids — will particularly show off for skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere.

But they'll also be visible in the Northern Hemisphere, especially across the southern U.S., EarthSky reports.

Alpha Capricornids deliver a spectacular fireball to the night sky earlier this week.
Alpha Capricornids deliver a spectacular fireball to the night sky earlier this week.Courtesy of Robert Lunsford, American Meteor Society

The best time to see the Delta Aquariids is around 2 a.m. in the regions where the shower is visible.

Also expect to see the Delta Aquariids mixed in with the brighter Perseid meteor shower, which has already started.

