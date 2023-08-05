‘Gray Divorce’ Spike Contributing to Rise in Older Americans Living Alone
Uptick in trend continues amidst a rapidly aging population
A rise in “gray divorces” — splits among the over-50 set — is contributing to a similar spike in the number of older Americans who live alone.
Almost 16 million people aged 65 and up lived alone in 2022, triple the number who did in the 1960s, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
Meanwhile, the divorce rate for Americans 50 and older has risen through the decades, doubling from 1990 to 2010 and continuing to go strong, according to research by Bowling Green State University sociology professors Susan L. Brown and I-Fen Lin.
“Well over a third of people who are getting divorced now are over the age of 50,” Brown, the co-director of the school’s National Center for Family & Marriage Research, told CNN. “We just can’t ignore that group anymore.”
Among adults 65 and older, the divorce rate continues to rise, another study published last year by Brown and Lin found.
“This means more and more people are going to be aging, probably, alone, and outside of marriage, certainly,” Brown said.
Houston divorce attorney Susan Myres told CNN that she’s seen a “pretty sharp increase in mature couples” calling it quits.
While the reasons behind the divorces vary, those seeking them are linked by a desire to make the most of the time they have left, Myres said.
“I had one client tell me, ‘I do not want to die next to that man – I’m out,’” she told the outlet.
“Gray divorce,” however, isn’t the only factor fueling the rise in seniors going it alone.
“One of the most important factors in how many people live alone is whether they can afford to,” researcher and psychologist Bella DePaulo told CNN. “Historically, you can see with older people, once there was Social Security and Medicare and these lifelines to financial stability, then more older people chose to live alone.”
Though many are alone by choice, the trend continues as the Biden administration has noted an epidemic of loneliness and other mental health risks across the nation.
The trend also continues as America’s population is rapidly aging.
Over 15 million people joined the country’s 65-plus population from 2010 to 2020, according to Census Bureau data, making it the highest growth the country has ever seen for the demographic. From 2010 to 2020, the percentage of Americans age 65 or older grew from 13% to 16.8%.
As the population of American seniors grows and more try to go it alone, there will be a greater need for resources attuned to their needs, like housing options.
“So many people are not safely housed, not affordably housed, not in locations that are well-served by healthcare or supports and services, who don’t have transportation,” Jennifer Molinsky, director of the Housing an Aging Society Program at Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, told CNN.
“There’s just so much need, and this needs more attention.”
