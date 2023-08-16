Grateful and Grieving Dog Owners Seek Answers After 10 Pets Died in Flooded DC Daycare: ‘My Heart Hurts’

There were about 30 pets at District Dogs Northeast when a flash flood inundated the Washington, D.C., daycare facility on Monday.

Ten dogs died while staffers were able to save 20 others, a Humane Rescue Alliance official tells The Messenger.

Megan Yanik, whose rescue pup Schubert goes to the doggy daycare three to four times a week, is grateful that her husband decided at the last minute not to take him in.

Yanik heard from employees who said the water overwhelmed the facility "in minutes" and quickly reached six feet high.

"They were worried that they would actually drown," she said.

The water rushed in with such force and speed that some employees were trapped in the back of the business when a wall began to collapse. Others stood on a countertop because the water was so high.

“They're devastated, just totally devastated," said Yanik, who has organized a GoFundMe to help support the employees. "They love these dogs.”

“A couple employees were swimming in this disgusting water, trying to save as many dogs as they could," she continued, "while also trying not to drown themselves."

Jacob Hensley, who owns District Dogs Northeast, reportedly said the location is now closed "forever." Chloe Flowers

The Humane Rescue Alliance now has the pets "who were tragically lost during the floods,” said Samantha Miller, a spokeswoman for the organization.

She adds that the alliance is working with owners on "making arrangements for their beloved family members."

Link, a 2-year-old miniature dachshund, was one of the dogs that was saved.

The dog's grateful owner, Shannon Lynch, anxiously raced to the daycare when she learned it flooded. "I had no idea if she was alive or dead until I got there," the podcast producer told The Messenger.

"The walls caved in and [the staffers] were just literally swimming around and diving into the water to get these dogs," she said.

Lynch posted on Instagram how grateful she is to them and firefighters for saving "my baby's life."

"My heart hurts for the families that lost their pups today," she said in the post.

District Dogs Northeast's general manager Chloe Flowers praised employees on Instagram. "We are forever grateful for the heroic actions of our staff and first responders whose efforts resulted in saving dozens of dogs," they said.

Shannon Lynch's dog Link. Shannon Lynch/Instagram

Colleen Costello, who adopted her dog Maple and her sister in 2022, is one of the District Dogs' customers hurting over the loss of their beloved companion due to the flash flood.

"I can't believe she’s not here," Costello wrote on social media of her fluffy coco-brown rescue. "I don't want to think about her last moments. It KILLS me I wasn’t there to protect her."

Maple and her sister were found as strays in Texas in late 2021, and brought to the D.C. area where another family fostered them, Costello said.

"From the time we adopted her, Maple and I had this thing where I would always pick her up and hold her in my arms like a big baby," she wrote.

"It didn’t matter how big she got, she was always going to be my baby girl."

Costello also tweeted that floods on Rhode Island Avenue, where District Dogs Northeast was located, have been happening "for over a decade" and asked city officials: "Why doesn’t this road get shut down during flash flood events?"

Costello, an advisory neighborhood commissioner, according to her social media bio, has not responded to The Messenger's requests for comment.

Lynch, who has taken Link to the facility since it opened a few years ago, blamed the city for not rectifying the floods, calling officials "so slow to address it. I think that that's probably the biggest issue."

Last year, District Dogs Northeast flooded three times in one month, Yanik said.

Schubert’s Doggie Daycare District Dogs Chloe Flowers

Schubert was there during one of the floods, when water reached about a foot high.

"It was scary," said Yanik. "Honestly, some of the staff are still trying to recover emotionally from the trauma of that."

Following those floods, a red plastic barrier and flood sand bags were installed to prevent further waters entering the daycare, she said.

District Dogs owner, Jacob Hensley, told The Washington Post that at the time, he was in touch with DC officials about solutions to prevent further flooding.

In an interview with NBC Washington, Hensley said the location is "officially closed. Forever."

Hensley has not responded to messages left for him.

"We are heartbroken and want to express our profound sadness to our clients who are dealing with the loss of beloved members of their families," general manager Flowers said in a statement on Instagram.

"This is an absolute tragedy and we are all devastated."