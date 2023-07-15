Grandparents, Aunt, Uncle Fight for Custody of Toddler Orphaned in Highland Park Mass Shooting - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Grandparents, Aunt, Uncle Fight for Custody of Toddler Orphaned in Highland Park Mass Shooting

Amid the fight, attorneys have already pocketed more than $75,000 in fees from a GoFundMe drive that has raised nearly $3.3 million for the boy's future

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

More than a year after his parents were killed in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb, a 3-year-old boy is at the center of a three-way custody battle between both sets of his grandparents, as well as an aunt and uncle.

Aiden McCarthy’s parents, Irina and Kevin McCarthy, were among seven people killed when a gunman opened fire indiscriminately at the Highland Park parade on July 4 last year.

The alleged gunman, Robert Crimo III, is awaiting trial. So is his father, who's accused of helping his son obtain a firearm license despite previously reporting that he'd threatened violence against both himself and others.

Since the shooting, Irina’s mother and Kevin’s mother have taken turns caring for Aiden, according to the Chicago Tribune. Aiden’s aunt and uncle have also served as the boy’s temporary guardians.

Read More

Now, all three parties are pushing to become Aiden's permanent guardians The Tribune report withheld the names of all the parties except for Aiden and his maternal grandfather, because they had previously been identified in the media.

Attorneys for the various parties have already pocketed more than $75,000 in fees from a GoFundMe drive that has raised nearly $3.3 million for Aiden's future, reports the Tribune. The funds are currently in a court-mandated trust.

Lawyers for Aiden’s maternal grandparents have reportedly argued that they are better equipped to raise Aiden because they had occasionally taken care of him while his parents were still alive.

They also point out that they are married and younger than Aiden’s paternal grandmother, who is 70 and single, arguing that she would struggle to care for a young boy.

The attorney for the paternal grandmother has reportedly alleged that the maternal grandparents breached a court order by taking Aiden to their home, rather than that of the toddler’s parents.

Calling the alleged visits “profoundly confusing” to Aiden, the paternal grandmother has requested a court order barring the maternal grandparents from keeping Aiden at their home and sleeping in the same bed as him.

The paternal grandmother has requested a jury trial to settle the dispute.

The maternal grandparents, meanwhile, have asked a judge to end court-required monthly visits to his aunt and uncle in Iowa, calling the trips a disruption to his routine.

An attorney appointed by the court to make recommendations on what’s in Aiden’s best interest was ordered to file a written opinion by October 2022, but had not done so as of the Tribune’s report earlier this month.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL) speaks in front of a picture of two-year-old Aiden McCarthy (L), who lost both his parents in the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL) speaks in front of a picture of two-year-old Aiden McCarthy (L), who lost both his parents in the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.