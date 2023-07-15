Grandparents, Aunt, Uncle Fight for Custody of Toddler Orphaned in Highland Park Mass Shooting

More than a year after his parents were killed in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb, a 3-year-old boy is at the center of a three-way custody battle between both sets of his grandparents, as well as an aunt and uncle.

Aiden McCarthy’s parents, Irina and Kevin McCarthy, were among seven people killed when a gunman opened fire indiscriminately at the Highland Park parade on July 4 last year.

The alleged gunman, Robert Crimo III, is awaiting trial. So is his father, who's accused of helping his son obtain a firearm license despite previously reporting that he'd threatened violence against both himself and others.

Since the shooting, Irina’s mother and Kevin’s mother have taken turns caring for Aiden, according to the Chicago Tribune. Aiden’s aunt and uncle have also served as the boy’s temporary guardians.

Now, all three parties are pushing to become Aiden's permanent guardians The Tribune report withheld the names of all the parties except for Aiden and his maternal grandfather, because they had previously been identified in the media.

Attorneys for the various parties have already pocketed more than $75,000 in fees from a GoFundMe drive that has raised nearly $3.3 million for Aiden's future, reports the Tribune. The funds are currently in a court-mandated trust.

Lawyers for Aiden’s maternal grandparents have reportedly argued that they are better equipped to raise Aiden because they had occasionally taken care of him while his parents were still alive.

They also point out that they are married and younger than Aiden’s paternal grandmother, who is 70 and single, arguing that she would struggle to care for a young boy.

The attorney for the paternal grandmother has reportedly alleged that the maternal grandparents breached a court order by taking Aiden to their home, rather than that of the toddler’s parents.

Calling the alleged visits “profoundly confusing” to Aiden, the paternal grandmother has requested a court order barring the maternal grandparents from keeping Aiden at their home and sleeping in the same bed as him.

The paternal grandmother has requested a jury trial to settle the dispute.

The maternal grandparents, meanwhile, have asked a judge to end court-required monthly visits to his aunt and uncle in Iowa, calling the trips a disruption to his routine.

An attorney appointed by the court to make recommendations on what’s in Aiden’s best interest was ordered to file a written opinion by October 2022, but had not done so as of the Tribune’s report earlier this month.