    Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her Will

    Kandis Harris was last seen in Salt Lake City when she was 16

    Christopher Gavin
    The grandmother of Kandis Harris, a teenager from Utah who went missing two years ago, believes Harris may be being held against her will.

    Diane Carpenter, who helped raise her granddaughter, told KUTV that given the special bond the two of them had -- almost like the bond between two friends -- she thinks Harris would reach out to her if she could.

    According to the news station, Carpenter suggested Harris, who was last seen in July 2021 when she was 16 years old, may be being held captive.

    "She had the biggest heart," Carpenter told the outlet. "For almost two years, her disappearance has broken our hearts."

    To try to spur some new leads in the case, Harris' family recently raised the total reward to $30,000 for information that helps them find Harris, KUTV reported.

    "That's why we have started raising the reward for Kandis," Carpenter explained. "Seems like the higher the reward goes, we have a few people that kind of start talking."

    Harris was living in state custody as she received treatment for substance use at a Salt Lake City facility when she went missing, the news station reported.

    According to a flier Carpenter posted on Facebook earlier this month, Harris was last seen by her family on July 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

    "She may have gotten into a vehicle with a Hispanic male and took off. She was last seen with her hair dyed dark brown," the flier reads.

    Harris, who also goes by the name Brooklyn, weighed 125 pounds and was 5 feet 2 inches tall, the poster states. She has hazel eyes and would now be 18 years old.

    "She may be or has been with an older adult male," the flier states.

    Kandis Harris

    "She has a medical condition that requires constant medication. If you see Kandis or know her whereabouts, call 911 immediately."

    Carpenter told KUTV she believes Harris may be in the Tooele area right now as the family still receives bits of information from time to time.

    But, she said, new information is in short supply, as possible witnesses may forget important facts as the years go by.

    "They could know something that they don't even think is important, and it could be the real key missing piece of the puzzle that we're trying to put together here," Carpenter told the station.

    Anonymous tips for the case can be made by calling 801 759-2248, according to the flier.

    Carpenter said she just wants to know where Harris is now.

    "More than anything, I don't care about who did this; I just want to know where she's at," she said.

