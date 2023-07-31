Grandma of Lori Vallow Daybell Murder Victim: She Doesn’t Deserve to ‘Breathe Oxygen’ Outside Prison

"Doomsday" mother Lori Vallow Daybell should not be allowed to take another breath as a free woman, the grandmother of her slain adopted son told an Idaho court Monday in an emotional victim impact statement.

Vallow Daybell, the mother convicted of killing her two children, uses "her body and manipulative mind" for her "selfish greed and satisfaction," said Kay Woodcock.

"She deserves to never again breathe oxygen as a free member of society," said Woodcock, as a judge heard impact statements before he was set to hand down a prison sentence to Vallow Daybell at Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho.

The 50-year-old faces life in prison after a jury found her guilty in May of murdering Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

She was also convicted of conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

The two children went missing in September 2019, and were discovered buried on Vallow Daybell's husband's property in June 2020.

In her 30-minute-long remarks, an emotional Woodcock told the story of the short life of her grandson, JJ.

JJ was born 10 weeks premature and was diagnosed with autism, his grandmother said. She described how as an infant he had a "host of medical problems," but how he was cherished by their family, who was in awe of him.

"My pride in him knew no bounds," Woodcock said. "We knew then that he was a champion and oh so very special."

JJ was intelligent, she said, recalling how he had a middle school reading level at age four.

"With his gentle touch and speaking in soft tones, he would constantly stop to ask people if they were okay if he could see or since they were hurt," she said.

JJ was ultimately adopted by Vallow Daybell and her husband, JJ's uncle, Charles, who was later shot and killed by Vallow Daybell's brother.

Prosecutors said Monday JJ died by asphyxiation after he had duct tape and a plastic bag wrapped around his head. They underscored his last feelings were that of "fear and betrayal."

Woodcock decried the "deplorable woman who chose to become his mother," calling Vallow Daybell a "money-hungry, power-mongering monster."

"She has shown no grief for the lives she willingly took or the pain she caused," Woodcock said. "Today, I take the power back by standing here speaking out loud of all the pain and loss she caused."

Woodcock constantly wonders about the kind of man JJ will never have the chance to be.

"There have been too many situations in the past few years when we get slammed with the fact JJ won't hit another milestone in his life — all because his materialistic, self-centered mother cruelly and brutally stole his life and him from the world," Woodcock said.

According to prosecutors and friends of Vallow Daybell and Daybell, the two were radicalized in the months before the children disappeared.

They spoke of doomsday-related beliefs and feared evil spirits would turn people into "zombies."

Prosecutors had said the couple was pocketing $6,000 a month in Social Security payments intended for the two children, which they citied as part of the motivation for the murders.

Chad Daybell is facing charges in a separate trial. He has pleaded not guilty.