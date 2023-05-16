Grandmother Attacked By Convicted Murderer That Was Cut Loose Days Before Assault

The assailant who allegedly attacked a 70-year-old grandmother in a St. Louis grocery store, was arrested and released days before the incident for another crime, an investigation from local station KMOV4 revealed Monday.

John White Jr., 59 was paroled in 2021 for the murder of a 9-year-old girl he pleaded guilty to in 1999.

“He should not have ever been on the streets,” the victim’s sister, Sheila, who used only her first name to protect her sister's identity, told the station. “He’s an animal.”

According to a police report reviewed by KMOV4, White hit a parked car while speeding on Feb. 19 and came to a stop when he crashed into flower planters.

Authorities found him with a large bottle of liquor, and White told emergency personnel he had cocaine in his system, the station reported.

At a hospital, White inappropriately touched a nurse and poked a police officer in the face, authorities allege.

He was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated and two counts of misdemeanor assault, but he was not charged, which meant he could leave custody, the outlet reported.



Three days later, Sheila's sister was walking into Straub's on King's Highway Boulevard in February around 8 a.m. on Feb. 23 when she noticed a man trying to get into her car, the station reported.

Surveillance video footage shows the man -- later identified as White -- allegedly grabbing the woman as she was on the phone calling 911 and then knocking her to the ground and kicking her, the outlet reported.

According to the KMOV4 investigation, White's Feb. 19 release was partially due to procedural changes enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of walking cases to the courthouse for prosecutors to determine whether to charge an individual, police now email them, the station reported.



A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said White's case was added to the pending application of warrant list while police await the results of White's blood tests in connection to the intoxicated driving charge.

“I don’t know what people have to do to get arrested in this town, but if punching police officers and groping nurses isn’t it, it’s a free for all in the city of St. Louis, and it’s outrageous,” Scott Sherman, the attorney representing Sheila’s sister, told KMOV4.

“She’s scared to go out, she’s scared to go to the store, she’s scared to go to her car,” Sheila said of her sister.

White was initially charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor in Missouri, according to KMOV4. But a grand jury later upgraded the charges to felony first-degree assault.

White is now in custody without bond.



