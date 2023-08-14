Grandma Hosts Week-Long Summer Camp To Bring Her 11 Grandchildren Together for Daily Meals

A Georgia grandmother’s adorable “summer camp” for her 11 grandchildren has been gaining a lot of attention on social media and it’s easy to see why.

68-year-old Narnie Shyrel Mack, who has four daughters and nearly a dozen grandchildren, set up a weeklong get-together for the youngest in her family this summer and, going by the TikTok video shared by her daughter Vyctoria Gaines, she smashed it out of the park.

“So Blessed that mine and my sisters’ children are able to experience this kind of love from our Mom,” Gaines said in the caption of her TikTok post. “She kept all of her Grandbabies for the week and called it ‘Narnie Camp.’ She made a full schedule, menu, and awards for everyone. And kids had a blast!”

“Camp Narnie 2023” featured an ever-entertaining schedule of crafts, games, and events for Mack’s grandchildren. Gaines’s TikTok video showcases the schedule at one point, where it can be read that the grandkids will be enjoying shared breakfasts, lunches, and dinners every day.

There are also scheduled times for activities every day at the camp and, when it comes to the fun, Grandma Narnie certainly didn’t disappoint. Outside activities at Camp Narnie 2023 included swimming pool time, hiking, baseball, and even bouncy house and “trampoline water splash” activities. Indoor activities included ping pong, painting, and the choice to watch television or play video games.

Gaines reportedly says that her mother has always been good at making fun activities for kids and that she used to run summer camps at their local church when Gaines was a young girl.

“I think she really enjoys it. Not just summer camps, but graduations, birthdays, church camps,” Gaines told the Good News Network. “She runs ideas by us and we have to ask ‘mom, are you sure you want to do all that?’ but she always does it. This year’s was the best one yet—it’s definitely going to be something they’ll never forget.”

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing whenever they go to stay at Narnie’s I have nothing to worry about,” Gaines reportedly added. “In fact, they never want to leave!”

“Camp Narnie 2023” also came complete with trophies for the grandkids, awarded to them for various achievements such as “Most Creative, Friendliest, Best Behaved, Daredevil Award, etc,” according to Gaines.

Mack’s camp for her grandkids reportedly took place over this last summer in July. Many replies to Gaines’s TikTok video express admiration for Mack and her camp, with some even saying Mack’s family are “blessed to have her.”

So far, Gaines’s TikTok video of “Camp Narnie 2023” has attained hundreds of thousands of views and tens of thousands of likes. Gaines created a separate TikTok account for her mom afterward, naming it “NarniesHouse,” where she is now sharing additional videos of her mom and the grandkids.