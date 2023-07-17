Grandfather Whose Remains Were Missing From Grave For 20 Years Was Juneteenth Pioneer

The remains of a grandfather that were recovered in an unmarked grave at a California cemetery more than 20 years after he died belonged to a Juneteenth pioneer, reports say.

The body of Sidney Cooper, Sr., the founder of San Diego’s first Juneteenth celebration, was laid to rest alongside his late wife, Thelma, in a joint funeral Friday.

The family discovered Sidney's plot was empty when his wife Thelma died earlier this year when they went to bury her next to her husband, The Messenger previously reported.

“To know that he wasn’t there at the time I’m telling my son, 'This is where your grandfather is,' really broke my heart,” the couple’s son, Sidney Cooper, Jr., told KNSD-TV.

“You want to blame somebody. You even want to blame the people who are digging the grave now, but it’s not their responsibility," he said. "The responsibility laid squarely with Greenwood and that failure caused a lot of heartache."

Cooper Jr., has since filed a lawsuit against the Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary. Sidney's remains were found in an unmarked grave on the premises a few days after the suit was filed.

An attorney for the Cooper family, Eric Dubin, said, “We are very concerned that this has happened to other families in San Diego, and I will not stop until we find out the truth of what happened here and how widespread it really is.”

In a statement obtained by KNSD, Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary spokesperson Catherine Lane, explained the original burial took place under previous ownership of the company.

“As to the details of the recent burial, the grave was properly secured; however, it takes time for the sod to grow and take hold. We will continue to investigate and share any relevant information with the family. Our commitment to serve and do what is right for our families is paramount. Our hearts go out to the family as we work through this.”