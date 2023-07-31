A 23-month-old died in November from a fentanyl overdose while in the care of a babysitter at a halfway house, and now the child’s grandfather is suing for negligence.

Mickey Rose alleges in his lawsuit that both the Highroad Transitional Living Facility in Nashville, Tenn., and the woman who was tasked with watching his granddaughter, Ariel Rose, had an obligation to keep the child away from drugs, according to the Tennessean.

Emergency responders found the young girl unresponsive at the facility on Nov. 11 after she had been living there for a few days, and her autopsy report said she had died from an accidental fentanyl poisoning, according to the news outlet.

A grandfather is suing in Tenn. after his young granddaughter overdosed at a halfway house. Getty Images

The grandfather’s lawsuit alleges the landlord of the facility was responsible for keeping the premise free of drugs, and claims the police often were on the scene for overdose and drug reports.

"These places are supposed to help turn people's lives around," Rose's attorney Isaac Kimes said to the Tennessean. "And very clearly, as delineated in the (lawsuit), there were drugs running through this place like a river. And police were called out there, I mean, what we found in 2022 from Jan. 1 until the day Ariel was found dead, it was well over 100 times."

According to the lawsuit, the child was initially under her aunt’s care. Her aunt had then given Ariel to her father, Jonathan Rose, who was a tenant of the facility.

Jonathan Rose had then asked another tenant to babysit the child. The lawsuit alleges the woman tasked with keeping care of Ariel was a “frequent user of illegal drugs” and Ariel came into contact with fentanyl, the outlet reported.

The lawsuit is seeking $15 million in damages.