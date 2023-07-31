Grandfather Sues Landlord, Babysitter After 2-Year-Old Granddaughter ODs on Fentanyl at Halfway House - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Grandfather Sues Landlord, Babysitter After 2-Year-Old Granddaughter ODs on Fentanyl at Halfway House

The lawsuit is seeking $15 million in damages

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 23-month-old died in November from a fentanyl overdose while in the care of a babysitter at a halfway house, and now the child’s grandfather is suing for negligence.

Mickey Rose alleges in his lawsuit that both the Highroad Transitional Living Facility in Nashville, Tenn., and the woman who was tasked with watching his granddaughter, Ariel Rose, had an obligation to keep the child away from drugs, according to the Tennessean.

Emergency responders found the young girl unresponsive at the facility on Nov. 11 after she had been living there for a few days, and her autopsy report said she had died from an accidental fentanyl poisoning, according to the news outlet. 

A judge's gavel
A grandfather is suing in Tenn. after his young granddaughter overdosed at a halfway house.Getty Images
Read More

The grandfather’s lawsuit alleges the landlord of the facility was responsible for keeping the premise free of drugs, and claims the police often were on the scene for overdose and drug reports.

"These places are supposed to help turn people's lives around," Rose's attorney Isaac Kimes said to the Tennessean. "And very clearly, as delineated in the (lawsuit), there were drugs running through this place like a river. And police were called out there, I mean, what we found in 2022 from Jan. 1 until the day Ariel was found dead, it was well over 100 times."

According to the lawsuit, the child was initially under her aunt’s care. Her aunt had then given Ariel to her father, Jonathan Rose, who was a tenant of the facility.

Jonathan Rose had then asked another tenant to babysit the child. The lawsuit alleges the woman tasked with keeping care of Ariel was a “frequent user of illegal drugs” and Ariel came into contact with fentanyl, the outlet reported. 

The lawsuit is seeking $15 million in damages.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.