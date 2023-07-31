Grandfather Sues Landlord, Babysitter After 2-Year-Old Granddaughter ODs on Fentanyl at Halfway House
The lawsuit is seeking $15 million in damages
A 23-month-old died in November from a fentanyl overdose while in the care of a babysitter at a halfway house, and now the child’s grandfather is suing for negligence.
Mickey Rose alleges in his lawsuit that both the Highroad Transitional Living Facility in Nashville, Tenn., and the woman who was tasked with watching his granddaughter, Ariel Rose, had an obligation to keep the child away from drugs, according to the Tennessean.
Emergency responders found the young girl unresponsive at the facility on Nov. 11 after she had been living there for a few days, and her autopsy report said she had died from an accidental fentanyl poisoning, according to the news outlet.
- Portland Police Raise Concern After Three Toddlers Overdose on Fentanyl Over Past Two Weeks
- Woman Gets More than 25 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Overdose Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter
- Drug Sniffing Dog Nearly Killed After Fentanyl Overdose
- The dangers of fentanyl misinformation: Why the myth that police are overdosing by touching the drug keeps going
- Mother Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Infant Daughter Dies of Fentanyl Overdose, Blunt Force Trauma
The grandfather’s lawsuit alleges the landlord of the facility was responsible for keeping the premise free of drugs, and claims the police often were on the scene for overdose and drug reports.
"These places are supposed to help turn people's lives around," Rose's attorney Isaac Kimes said to the Tennessean. "And very clearly, as delineated in the (lawsuit), there were drugs running through this place like a river. And police were called out there, I mean, what we found in 2022 from Jan. 1 until the day Ariel was found dead, it was well over 100 times."
According to the lawsuit, the child was initially under her aunt’s care. Her aunt had then given Ariel to her father, Jonathan Rose, who was a tenant of the facility.
Jonathan Rose had then asked another tenant to babysit the child. The lawsuit alleges the woman tasked with keeping care of Ariel was a “frequent user of illegal drugs” and Ariel came into contact with fentanyl, the outlet reported.
The lawsuit is seeking $15 million in damages.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness