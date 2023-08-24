Grandfather Sentenced to Life for Killing Sonic Employee Who Allegedly Harassed His Granddaughter

A man in Iowa was sentenced to life in prison for killing a Sonic employee who allegedly harassed his granddaughter.

Spencer Pierce, 56, confronted Jermaine Whitaker Moses and another employee involved with the alleged harassment at the Sonic in Johnston on March 7, 2022. Pierce followed Moses into the kitchen area, then punched him and stabbed him with a folding knife, Des Moines Register reported.

Moses later died at the hospital, leaving two children behind. Pierce was arrested the next day.

Pierce represented himself during his trial last fall and attempted to justify the stabbing, claiming that Moses had threatened him and his granddaughter. Another Sonic employee who overheard their interaction said she did not hear any threats and surveillance video did not support Pierce's claim that Moses punched him first.

The jury found Pierce guilty on charges of first-degree murder, burglary and going armed with intent, Polk County said in a news release.

Pierce was previously convicted of murder for a shooting connected to a drug robbery in 2013. He was tried along with his girlfriend, Deanna Hood, KCRG reported. He was sentenced to life in prison, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in 2015.

Spencer Pierce was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Sonic employee. Johnston Police Department

He also has past convictions on drug, robbery and theft charges. He was on parole less than a year before the Sonic incident.

Pierce filed several post-trial motions arguing for a new trial. He claimed the court violated his right to a speedy trial and ignored evidence that would disprove the burglary charge. He made similar arguments in court on Wednesday, but Judge Lawrence McLellan denied his motions.

Prosecutor Mike Salvner said Pierce's criminal record "does not warrant any leniency."

In addition to life without parole, Pierce must pay $150,000 in restitution to the Moses family. Pierce has indicated that he plans to appeal, according to the Register.

His granddaughter was charged with burglary and murder in connection to the incident, but a judge dismissed the charges due to insufficient factual basis to provide probable cause.

Pierce allegedly conspired with his granddaughter on a recorded jail phone line to smuggle drugs into the jail. The granddaughter was subsequently charged with and pleaded guilty to drug counts in juvenile court.