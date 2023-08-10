Grandfather Charged After 7-Year-Old Kills Himself With Loaded Gun He Found in Truck - The Messenger
Grandfather Charged After 7-Year-Old Kills Himself With Loaded Gun He Found in Truck

Walter Macon, 45, told prosecutors the boy was only alone in the vehicle for 5 or 6 minutes

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
The scene in Berkeley on Monday morningKSDK

A 45-year-old man is facing criminal charges in Missouri after his grandson discovered a loaded gun inside his truck and shot himself.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office alleges Walter Macon left his 7-year-old grandson Darnell Macon alone in the cab of his parked truck. Macon was outside loading the truck when the fatal bullet was fired.

Darnell died on Monday. The next day, his grandfather was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action.

It was unclear Thursday if Macon had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.



The incident unfolded in Berkeley, a suburb of St. Louis. Authorities allege Macon left a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in his truck, between the driver's seat and center console.

Darnell was told to go into the truck's backseat as his grandfather was loading equipment into it.

Macon told investigators he left the boy alone in the truck for 5 to 6 minutes. When he returned, he found Darnell slumped over the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head. Macon told police he knew the gun was in the truck when he told his grandson to wait inside the vehicle.

Macon could not be reached for comment Thursday and information on his attorney was unavailable.

