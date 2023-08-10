Grandfather Charged After 7-Year-Old Kills Himself With Loaded Gun He Found in Truck

A 45-year-old man is facing criminal charges in Missouri after his grandson discovered a loaded gun inside his truck and shot himself.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office alleges Walter Macon left his 7-year-old grandson Darnell Macon alone in the cab of his parked truck. Macon was outside loading the truck when the fatal bullet was fired.
Darnell died on Monday. The next day, his grandfather was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action.
It was unclear Thursday if Macon had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.
- Fourth Grader Charged After Loaded Gun Found in Backpack at School
- 13-Year-Old Charged with Killing 12-Year-Old After Making Fun of His Mother
- Iowa Teen Arrested for Attempting to Hire Hitman to Kill 7-Year-Old
- Dad Burns Down House After Fight With Wife, Kills 7-Year-Old Son: Police
- 2-Year-Old Kentucky Child Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself
- Mom of 6 Year Old Who Shot Teacher Faces Federal Gun Charges over Alleged Marijuana Use
The incident unfolded in Berkeley, a suburb of St. Louis. Authorities allege Macon left a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in his truck, between the driver's seat and center console.
Darnell was told to go into the truck's backseat as his grandfather was loading equipment into it.
Macon told investigators he left the boy alone in the truck for 5 to 6 minutes. When he returned, he found Darnell slumped over the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the head. Macon told police he knew the gun was in the truck when he told his grandson to wait inside the vehicle.
Macon could not be reached for comment Thursday and information on his attorney was unavailable.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews