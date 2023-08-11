Granddaughter Surprises Grandpa by Fulfilling His Lifelong Dream: ‘You’re A Published Author, Dad!’ - The Messenger
Granddaughter Surprises Grandpa by Fulfilling His Lifelong Dream: ‘You’re A Published Author, Dad!’

"It's your writing, honey. All your poems and your little book in there," a voice off-camera says


Aysha Qamar
Granddaughter publishes grandfather’s poems to fulfill his dream of being author in popular Reddit videopotterhead1776/ Reddit

A Redditor shared some "good news" last month involving her grandfather, as she helped him fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming an author.

"My grandpa grew up really poor and never had the chance to go to college or pursue writing since he had to go straight into the workforce. I found out you could self-publish for free through Amazon, and [I] surprised him. He's so excited!!!" Redditor Sophie Raines wrote alongside her video post.

Raines said she used Amazon to publish her grandfather's collection entitled Musings of a Younger Man.

In the video, Arthur Ray Pauley, her grandfather, asks "Where did you get this at?"

Read More

When Raines replies that she got it from her grandmother and published it, he thinks the work is hers.

"You wrote this?" he asks.

"It's your writing, honey. All your poems and your little book in there," a voice off-camera says.

He seems composed at first, and upon realizing he's a published author, he began to tear up.

As the video continues, the emotions and happiness in his voice are clear and touching.

"He doesn’t fully understand how the internet works so I don’t think he realizes what it means when I tell him how many people have upvoted/commented, but he’s sold 30 books!!" Raines said in a comment to The Messenger.

"He is so incredibly grateful - I framed a dollar bill and captioned it with 'First dollar earned through the publication of Musings of a Younger Man,' and he kept picking it up to look at it."

Watch the emotional moment below:

https://www.reddit.com/r/goodnews/comments/1586dfw/my_grandads_officially_a_published_author/?utm_source=embedv2&amp;utm_medium=post_embed&amp;utm_content=post_title&amp;embed_host_url=https://publish.reddit.com/embed

"I think it’s incredible what the wholesome side of the internet can do. My grandparents don’t have much money so the fact he’s made fifty dollars off of something he never thought anyone else would read means a ton to him and my grandma," Raines added. "Thank you to everyone who’s supported him!"

