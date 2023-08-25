Grand Champion Ham Sells for $10 Million at Kentucky State Fair

At this year's Kentucky State Fair, a couple and a local bank jointly purchased an 18-pound ham for $10 million on Thursday.
The husband-and-wife team, Kelly and Joe Craft, bid $5 million, matching the Central Bank's bid of $5 million during the fair's Country Ham Breakfast auction event in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kelly Craft is the former US Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, and Joe Craft is president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, a major coal production company.
The Crafts will direct their $5 million donation to various charities, such as the Boys and Girls Club and the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Kristen Branscum, speaking on behalf of the family to local CBS affiliate WLKY, said, "The best feeling is knowing that this $10 million will benefit hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians in their times of need."
The family has had a tradition of winning the bid for the ham each year.
Last year, they purchased it for half the current price, and the year prior, they paid $4.8 million.
The Central Bank's $5 million contribution will also support various community causes, including healthcare facilities and child advocacy centers in the state.
“It’s not the ham. It’s what we can give back and give back to our communities and the great state we live in," Central Bank CEO Luther Deaton told local NBC affiliate WAVE.
