Grand Canyon Flash Flooding Leads to Massive Traffic Jam as Evacuees Struggle to Get Away

About two to three inches of rain fell fast on the Arizona towns of Grand Canyon Village and Tusayan on Tuesday, causing major flash flooding and leading to the evacuations of more than 100 people.

The flooding affected the Grand Canyon's South Rim, and forced the temporary closure of U.S. Highway 64, where flood waters were three feet deep at points.

On Wednesday morning, crews were still working to restore power to all of Tusayan, a popular resort town.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to the flash flooding, and helped evacuate more than 100 people — tourists and residents — from hotels and homes. All were relocated temporarily.

Approximately 70 students from the Grand Canyon Unified School District had to shelter on the school's property before they could go home later that evening.

No injuries were reported from the flooding, and Highway 64 has been cleared of all debris.

Daniel Fulghum, a Grand Canyon guide for more than 15 years, told CBS News he saw between 200 and 300 cars "lined up, waiting to get through" the flooded highway Tuesday.

Most, he said, were parked with their engines off.

"I had to wait for five hours just waiting for the water to recede but of course, I wanted to get back to my place" in Valle because he had seven hungry huskies waiting for dinner, Fulgham said.

"I've never seen anything like that on the rim. It was amazing."