Governor Slams Man Carrying AR-15 Next to School Bus Stop in Gun Control Protest

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Friday that the man who has been carrying an AR-15 near a school bus stop in a protest against gun laws was “cowardly,” WBAL reported.

"To stem the tide of gun violence and create safer, stronger communities, we need partnership — not shallow acts of cowardice and intimidation," Moore said in a statement.

Moore, a Democrat, was referring to J'den McAdory, a Maryland man who has been known locally for conducting an armed protest during school drop-offs at a bus stop in the town of Severn.

McAdory told WBAL he was protesting a recent law, signed by Moore, that prohibits people from carrying concealed handguns in or around places like schools.

"I grew up in this community," McAdory said in an interview with the station. "I'm 20 years old. I've lived here pretty much my whole life. I really want people to understand: I mean no harm to no one."

Parents reported that McAdory had been hanging around the sidewalks around the bus stop for weeks, first with a shotgun on his back, and more recently with a semiautomatic rifle.

McAdory told WBAL that he walked up to the elementary school students coming off the bus on Thursday morning to tell them he wasn’t a threat, while carrying the AR-15.



He added that he has since come to an agreement with the school district and will stop his protest during pick-up and drop-off times.

