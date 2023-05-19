The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Governor Slams Man Carrying AR-15 Next to School Bus Stop in Gun Control Protest

    An armed Maryland man protesting during drop-off says he's no threat to anyone.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Friday that the man who has been carrying an AR-15 near a school bus stop in a protest against gun laws was “cowardly,” WBAL reported.

    "To stem the tide of gun violence and create safer, stronger communities, we need partnership — not shallow acts of cowardice and intimidation," Moore said in a statement.

    Moore, a Democrat, was referring to J'den McAdory, a Maryland man who has been known locally for conducting an armed protest during school drop-offs at a bus stop in the town of Severn. 

    Read More

    McAdory told WBAL he was protesting a recent law, signed by Moore, that prohibits people from carrying concealed handguns in or around places like schools. 

    "I grew up in this community," McAdory said in an interview with the station. "I'm 20 years old. I've lived here pretty much my whole life. I really want people to understand: I mean no harm to no one."

    Parents reported that McAdory had been hanging around the sidewalks around the bus stop for weeks, first with a shotgun on his back, and more recently with a semiautomatic rifle. 

    McAdory told WBAL that he walked up to the elementary school students coming off the bus on Thursday morning to tell them he wasn’t a threat, while carrying the AR-15. 

    He added that he has since come to an agreement with the school district and will stop his protest during pick-up and drop-off times.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.