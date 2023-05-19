Governor Slams Man Carrying AR-15 Next to School Bus Stop in Gun Control Protest
An armed Maryland man protesting during drop-off says he's no threat to anyone.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Friday that the man who has been carrying an AR-15 near a school bus stop in a protest against gun laws was “cowardly,” WBAL reported.
"To stem the tide of gun violence and create safer, stronger communities, we need partnership — not shallow acts of cowardice and intimidation," Moore said in a statement.
Moore, a Democrat, was referring to J'den McAdory, a Maryland man who has been known locally for conducting an armed protest during school drop-offs at a bus stop in the town of Severn.
- Parents Upset as Man with AR-15 Protests Gun Control at School Bus Stop
- Teens Arrested After Attempted School Bus Shooting
- Backpacks Banned After Fourth Student Brings Gun to Elementary School
- Hero Student Who Stopped Runaway Bus Only Noticed Danger Because He Didn’t Have a Phone
- 14-Year-Old Steals School Bus, Attempts to Run Someone Over at Gas Station
McAdory told WBAL he was protesting a recent law, signed by Moore, that prohibits people from carrying concealed handguns in or around places like schools.
"I grew up in this community," McAdory said in an interview with the station. "I'm 20 years old. I've lived here pretty much my whole life. I really want people to understand: I mean no harm to no one."
Parents reported that McAdory had been hanging around the sidewalks around the bus stop for weeks, first with a shotgun on his back, and more recently with a semiautomatic rifle.
McAdory told WBAL that he walked up to the elementary school students coming off the bus on Thursday morning to tell them he wasn’t a threat, while carrying the AR-15.
He added that he has since come to an agreement with the school district and will stop his protest during pick-up and drop-off times.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics