Governor Greg Abbott Announces ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ After Migrant Deaths

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the formation of a new border response force, just one day after a tragic accident in Brownsville, Texas, where a driver crashed into a group of migrants, resulting in the deaths of eight people.
The incident on Sunday is believed to have involved migrant victims, and the announcement from Abbott precedes the upcoming expiration of Title 42 on May 11. Title 42 is a pandemic-related restriction that granted government and border officials the authority to limit border access in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 since its implementation in 2020.
Governor Abbott expressed concern over President Joe Biden's border policies, claiming they will lead to a "catastrophic disaster" in the United States.
Read More
- NYC Considering Housing Migrants Shuttered Rikers Island Jail
- The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- Bus Full of Migrants Sent by Greg Abbott Arrives in Philadelphia
- Texas Apprehends 6,000 Migrants In First Days After Title 42’s End
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews