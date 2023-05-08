The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Governor Greg Abbott Announces ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ After Migrant Deaths

    Border response team revealed following Brownsville migrant tragedy.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Courtesy: Office of the Governor Greg Abbott Facebook

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the formation of a new border response force, just one day after a tragic accident in Brownsville, Texas, where a driver crashed into a group of migrants, resulting in the deaths of eight people.

    The incident on Sunday is believed to have involved migrant victims, and the announcement from Abbott precedes the upcoming expiration of Title 42 on May 11. Title 42 is a pandemic-related restriction that granted government and border officials the authority to limit border access in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 since its implementation in 2020.

    Governor Abbott expressed concern over President Joe Biden's border policies, claiming they will lead to a "catastrophic disaster" in the United States.

