Scottish Government Website Posted Names of Thousands of Adopted People Dating Back Over 100 Years - The Messenger
Scottish Government Website Posted Names of Thousands of Adopted People Dating Back Over 100 Years

A mother says she found her child's name on a government website

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Parent holding a child’s hand.Boonchai Wedmakawand/Getty Images

Thousands of people who were adopted as children had their names inadvertently exposed on a Scottish genealogy website, raising concerns over privacy and safety.

According to BBC, the revelation came to light after a mother discovered adoption records dating back over a century on the "Scotland's People" website.

The woman, a public sector worker who wished to remain anonymous, was alarmed to find her child's information, including their adopted name and reference number, publicly accessible.

"I did a search to see how many children with his first name were born in the same year, and to my horror, the first entry that came up was his," she told BBC.

Fearing that other adopted children could be traced by their birth names, the woman alerted the National Records of Scotland (NRS), which removed the data 36 hours later, the outlet reported.

The NRS told BBC it had investigated the matter and that "relevant records had been removed" from the site.

Officials, including Scotland's Children and Young People's Commissioner, said that the mistake could have compromised the privacy of children and adults who are unaware they were adopted.

"It is important that organizations holding sensitive personal data ensure it is handled in line with data protection law," a Scotland Information Commissioner's Office spokesperson said, per The Guardian.

Nick Hobbs, Scotland's acting Children's Commissioner, told BBC he believed that making adoption status searchable on a public database infringed upon the right to privacy in the European Convention on Human Rights and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"What we need them to do now is work out a longer-term solution that respects their right to privacy and ensures children are kept safe," he said.

