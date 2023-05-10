Government is Unprepared for Influx of Migrants at Southern Border, Arizona Governor Says

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said her state needs more federal help to deal with an expected surge in migrants as Title 42 ends on Thursday.

She announced a five-point plan try to deal with the expected influx at a Tuesday news conference at a Tucson migrant center.

"It doesn’t appear that the federal government is prepared," Hobbs said.

Hobbs sent a letter to the president and the Department of Homeland Security looking for more help.

“We cannot continue to allow non-profits, tribal, and border communities in Arizona to shoulder the responsibility of processing and transporting migrants," she said.

Hobbs said the federal government needs to take on the responsibility of coordinating the transportation and processing of migrants to reduce the burden on Arizona border communities.

President Joe Biden admitted at a Tuesday news conference in Washington there could be problems as Title 42 comes to an end.

When asked if the government is prepared for the surge, Biden said, “We’re doing all we can. The answer is: It remains to be seen.”

“It’s going to be chaotic for a while," he said.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls warns that the surge of migrants is going to be greater than anything they have seen in the past.

"This is a national issue," said Nicholls, "and the federal government leadership has failed to make good on this national issue."

Title 42 was put in place by the administration of former President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic to restrict asylum and quickly expel migrants who crossed the border. It allowed Customs and Border Protection to immediately remove migrants.

It is ending on Thursday as the federal government’s coronavirus emergency winds down.

Title 42 has been used more than 2.8 million times in the past three years to expel migrants. When Title 42 ends, asylum-seekers crossing the border will be interviewed by immigration officers.

Those who are found to have a “credible fear” of being persecuted in their home countries can stay in the U.S. until a final determination is made.

That can take years and most are allowed to remain free while their cases play out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.