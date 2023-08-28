Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams Get in a Flap Over New York Foie Gras

The governor of New York and the mayor of New York City are squawking over the legality of a luxurious, yet very controversial, poultry dish.
“Foie gras,” French for “fatty liver,” is a delicacy created by force-feeding ducks and geese until their livers become enlarged and diseased.
Animal rights groups consider the practice cruel, and governments worldwide have banned the production of the food.
The Adams administration has been seeking to ban foie gras — but is being roadblocked by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration, Politico reports.
Former city Mayor Bill de Blasio already signed a foie gras ban back in 2019 that was scheduled to take effect in November 2022. But Hochul's state Department of Agriculture and Markets stepped in by ordering the city to not enforce the ban.
Critics say Hochul is overreaching and not letting NYC govern itself. Adams detractors say he is seeking to impose a ban that would only affect the livlehoods of foie gras producers outside the city.
The city couldn’t implement the ban because, as the department said, the ban “unreasonably restricts” two upstate farm operations practices governed bv state law, Politico reports.
In a legal filing, foie gras purveyor Sergio Saravia claimed de Blasio’s 2019 ban on foie gras was “unreasonable coming from a local government that has no ducks or farms of its own."
Adams disagreed and filed an appeal on the Department of Agriculture’s ruling.
Politico says that a judge in Albany County ruled on August 3 that the state’s order blocking the city’s ban was “arbitrary and capricious” and struck it down, something the news site reported for the first time on Sunday.
But now the state has filed an appeal to that ruling.
"They just want to drag this out as long as possible to keep profiting for as long as possible," Bryan Pease, a lawyer representing Voters for Animal Rights, told Politico.
"They’re not going to be able to maintain this completely frivolous position ... that they can strike down laws wherever they want, just because it might have some indirect upstream effect on a farm somewhere in upstate New York. If that was the case, then you couldn’t ban anything" in the city, he added.
Foie gras is considered a cultural staple in France. High-end restaurants in New York City serve it alongside other dishes for hundreds of dollars.
Animal rights activists, such as PETA, have been rallying against the production of foie gras for decades.
