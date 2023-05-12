The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Got Pet Poop? Company Wants to Buy Waste for Research, Transplants

    AnimalBiome uses stool samples for gut microbiome research and fecal transplant material for sick pets

    Eli Walsh
    AnimalBiome

    Throwing away your pet’s poop is a courteous thing to do – but it could be costing you hundreds of dollars. 

    AnimalBiome, a biotechnology company based in Oakland, Calif., offers $100 per month to pet owners who provide their pets’ poop through the company’s stool bank donor program.

    The company uses stools from healthy pets both for its own research into the gut microbiomes of cats and dogs and as fecal transplant material for sick pets that may be suffering from illnesses like diarrhea, itchy skin, allergies and bad breath.

    Dr. Holly Ganz, the company’s chief science officer and co-founder, said the company aims to have roughly 100 donors at a time in the stool bank donor program. AnimalBiome has screened more than 1,000 applicants to date, she said. 

    Ganz helped start the company in 2016 after conducting research at the University of California, Davis, on the gut microbiome in house cats. 

    “From that, I learned that there were a lot of people whose pet cat had chronic diarrhea and other things,” she said. “And, actually, I learned that one-in-five cats and dogs suffer from conditions like that, which is the same as people.”

    Pet owners who participate in the stool bank donor program receive $100 per month per pet from the company as well as reimbursement for annual veterinarian fecal exam fees and regular monitoring of their pet’s gastrointestinal tract health. 

    Participating pet owners collect their pet’s waste and place it in a small cooler outside their home. Employees of AnimalBiome will then collect the poop from the owner’s home. 

    Pet owners can apply for the program via AnimalBiome’s website. Participating cats and dogs should be at least 9 months old and should be in good general health. 

    The program is currently open to residents in the eastern portion of the San Francisco Bay Area, between the cities of El Cerrito and San Leandro. Ganz said the company does plan to expand to other markets in the future, but there are no immediate plans to do so. 

