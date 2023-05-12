The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    GOP Sen. Young Says He Won’t Back Trump, Says He Prefers “Winners” 

    Young did not say if he preferred another candidate or if he will back Trump in the general election if he is the nominee.

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Robert Perry/Getty Images

    Veteran Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said Thursday he does not plan on supporting Donald Trump’s second bid for the White House. 

    Young, who previously led the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, cited Trump’s refusal to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal during his CNN town hall as well as concerns regarding his ability to win the general election.

