GOP Sen. Young Says He Won’t Back Trump, Says He Prefers “Winners” 

Veteran Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said Thursday he does not plan on supporting Donald Trump’s second bid for the White House.
Young, who previously led the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, cited Trump’s refusal to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal during his CNN town hall as well as concerns regarding his ability to win the general election.
Read More
- Senior Texas Republican John Cornyn Shuns Trump 2024 Run
- Wall Street Journal Warns GOP Could Slam into ‘Suburban Wall’ with Trump
- Trump Promises Mike Flynn at Rightwing Rally: ‘We’re Bringing You Back’
- Trump Digs Heels in on Election Conspiracy Theories
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews