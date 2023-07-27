GOP Representative Claims Border Cartels Cutting Limbs off Migrants Not Wearing Specific Bracelets
The wristbands denote who has paid a bribe, Kat Cammack said
A Florida Congresswoman claimed that drug cartels are cutting limbs off of migrants at the border who are not wearing wristbands that identify that they have paid bribes.
Republican Kat Cammack made the claim at a congressional oversight hearing with Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra.
She held up a jar at the hearing and said, “These are wristbands the cartels force people to wear when they cross the border.”
Cammack went on to say, “If you're not wearing one when you cross, the cartels will take a limb, like an arm or leg.”
It has previously been reported that smugglers are using colored plastic wristbands to track people paying to use territory they control to cross into the United States.
One human smuggler who spoke on conditions of anonymity told Reuters in 2021 that the bracelets were a system to designate who has paid for the right to transit through cartel territory.
“They are putting these (bracelets) on so there aren’t killings by mistake,” he said.
There have been no widespread reports of people having limbs cut off by cartels.
Becerra didn’t comment on the wristbands during the questioning.
The Energy and Commerce Committee hearing was filled with Republican attacks on his leadership.
But Republicans have been conducting a multi-step investigation into the situation at the southern border.
At a separate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced a barrage of criticism from House Republicans over the situation at the southern border.
There actually has been a steep drop in the number of border crossings since the end of Title 42 in May.
The public health law allowed curbs on migration during the COVID pandemic.
Since then, total encounters along the southern border — meaning migrants who either came to one of the ports of entry or tried to cross between them — were down 30% in June compared with the previous month.
It was the lowest monthly total since February 2021, according to the Biden administration.
