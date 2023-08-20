GOP’s Summer of Reckoning: To Impeach or Not to Impeach

House Republicans split for August recess on a high note, psyched to rally constituents back home with stat-laced talking points about their congressional investigations, as well as news that presidential scion Hunter Biden’s federal plea deal was unraveling.

“We have worked aggressively to expose misconduct in the Executive Branch, fight the politicization of government, and hold the Biden administration accountable,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan touted in an Aug. 3 letter to fellow Republicans, which was shared with The Messenger.

But then, 2024 GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump was indicted two more times — once in Washington, D.C., and again in Georgia. And Attorney General Merrick Garland promoted U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss to special counsel, granting him “ultimate authority” to sew up his five-year investigation of Hunter Biden — a surprise title bump that may thwart GOP plans to grill Weiss in person.

The reversal of fortune has infuriated conservative hardliners fixated on impeaching somebody in Joe Biden’s orbit before the current session of Congress ends — a gambit all but one of the dozen-plus oversight veterans The Messenger spoke to for this story strongly advised against.

“They can talk about it,” former Rep. Tom Davis of Virginia said of the impeachment bluster.

“But as long as you've got five nervous Republicans, that's not going anywhere,” the GOP oversight alumnus turned partner at global law firm Holland & Knight told The Messenger in an interview, urging House Speaker Kevin McCarthy not to test the limits of his mercurial four-seat majority.

Their razor-thin majority and competing factions within the conference have made it hard for House Republicans to chart a coherent impeachment blueprint. Some have already lined up to get rid of: Joe Biden, Garland, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI director Christopher Wray. Others, however, argue it’s best left alone since House Democrats “cheapened” the impeachment process by piling on Trump in the last session, so what’s even the point anymore.

When an Aug. 14 House GOP conference call turned to an impeachment inquiry update, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska reportedly warned leaders about getting ahead of themselves.

The four-term lawmaker — one of 18 House Republicans serving in districts where Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020 — also appealed for prudence on social media, writing that House investigators were doing a “superb job.”

But he seems to be outnumbered by colleagues like Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, whose ruby red district is apparently all consumed with ending Joe Biden’s career.

"I can't go anywhere without anybody bringing [impeachment] up," Burchett told The Messenger about his recess travels, adding that his constituents are clamoring “to impeach [Biden] right now because they think he's crooked.”

On a Roll

Before decamping for the Bluegrass State, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., claimed credit for spearheading an effort to weaken Joe Biden.

“You heard McCarthy say last night that we're taking the first step toward an impeachment inquiry. So, that's all based on information and evidence that we've already made public with the House Oversight Committee,” Comer, the panel’s chairman, told The Messenger between votes in the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy has encouraged Comer, Jordan and Trump-aligned Freedom Caucus members to take the administration to task on everything ahead of the next election, asserting that Republicans “must follow the facts wherever they lead.”

A Messenger analysis of the first eight months-worth of House investigations shows that the Judiciary and Oversight panels have held nearly 100 hearings so far, including nearly six dozen run by Oversight, nearly three dozen by Judiciary, and just a handful by the new Weaponization of the Federal Government subcommittee. GOP hardliners demanded that McCarthy sign off on the new panel before finally loaning him their support to overcome a week-long speaker vote standoff in early January.

House GOP staffers confirmed that the two groups have fired off nearly 550 investigative letters (Judiciary, Oversight), interviewed more than 100 witnesses (Judiciary, Oversight), issued 32 subpoenas (Judiciary), and released 15 interim reports (Judiciary, Oversight).

While there have been perfunctory check-ins with the likes of the U.S. Postal Service and inspector generals for lesser known federal agencies, the brunt of House Republicans’ attention has been on pegging Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s past business dealings, blaming Biden administration officials for immigration at the southern border, and chiding law enforcement agencies and social media companies for allegedly infringing on conservatives’ rights.

White House aides have accused Comer of amplifying “breathless conspiracy theories” for partisan purposes.

“His investigation is nothing but a failed, evidence-free political stunt meant to smear the President,” administration spokesman Ian Sams wrote in an Aug. 11 memo ripping into Comer for perpetuating “the same ugly attacks he once claimed were counter to a credible investigation.”

An undeterred Comer vowed to expose every flaw of “this corrupt administration,” telling The Messenger in a statement that “we are going to continue to deliver answers the American people deserve.”

“Whether we are hearing from Chief Patrol Agents about the Biden Border Crisis, forcing the Department of Energy to testify on its burdensome appliance rules, examining the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, investigating what happened with the COVID pandemic, or following the money trail to determine whether President Biden is compromised by his family’s business schemes,” Comer wrote, “we are working every day to do the job the Oversight Committee is entrusted with.”

With a poster of a New York Post front page story about Hunter Biden’s emails on display, Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jim Jordon (R-OH) listen during a hearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

While the administration and House GOP leaders are both adamant that they’re winning the war, each camp has fine-tuned its messaging as the Hunter Biden saga has raged on.

”As long as you’ve got five nervous Republicans, that’s not going anywhere” Former GOP Rep. Tom Davis of Virginia tamps down impeachment daydreams

Republicans have touted Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer’s closed-door testimony, in which Archer said Joe Biden engaged in nearly two dozen phone calls as proof that the then-vice president participated in his son’s business dealings — even though Archer specified that the elder Biden mainly chit-chatted. GOP leaders maintain this flies in the face of earlier White House statements that Joe Biden had no contact with Hunter Biden’s business associates.

Meanwhile, Biden defenders say House Republicans have retreated from claims that they’d be able to present irrefutable proof Joe Biden had taken bribes and are now pushing that establishing proximity to power is disqualifying enough.

While quick to concede that GOP investigators “haven’t closed the loop yet,” Davis, the former Virginia congressman, said Republicans have clearly hit on something by digging into Hunter Biden’s finances.

“All these offshore accounts and money going to other members of the family, it makes it harder, at this point, for the president to just deny he had no idea,” Davis said, adding that closer examination could lead to “potentially, another Watergate.”

Joe Biden speaks as his son, Hunter Biden, looks on at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Maura Gillespie, a former House GOP leadership aide and founder of consulting firm Bluestack Strategies, said Republican investigators should keep asking questions about Hunter Biden’s now-defunct plea deal because “there’s a lot of smoke around it.”

“It’s very suspect,” Gillespie told The Messenger, referring to the legal impasse.

She’s less sure, however, about parlaying any of that into ousting a sitting president.

“It doesn't look great,” she said of Hunter Biden’s global business relationships. “But it doesn't necessarily mean what Joe Biden did was impeachable.”

Conservative legal advocate Mike Davis, on the other hand, has seen enough.

“It’s long past time to impeach not only President Biden for his influence-peddling schemes, but also Attorney General Merrick Garland for weaponizing the Justice Department against Biden’s political rivals,” the George W. Bush administration alumnus and senior aide to then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley told The Messenger in an email.

While playing devil’s advocate, Tom Davis, the former lawmaker, worked through how impeachment might make MAGA lawmakers rue what they’d wished for.

“You don’t have the votes in the Senate, in all likelihood. And if you do, you get Kamala Harris as president?” he said of the natural succession plan. “You don’t want that. I mean, think this through.”

And Gillespie threw cold water on attempting to oust a Biden aide instead, arguing that going the consolation impeachment route would give away the game.

“If they realize that they can't get to Biden in that way, and they decide to go elsewhere, then it just shows that it's purely political,” she counseled.



‘Off the Rails’



Tim Stretton, director of congressional oversight at the non-partisan Project on Government Oversight, said the House investigative blitz has mostly been disheartening.

“I think a lot of them have gone off the rails,” Stretton told The Messenger in an interview. Most disappointing to Stretton is what he calls the GOP’s sophomoric “science fair project” strategy.

“The approach that they're taking is, ‘The president's corrupt. He's accepted payment. And we're going to prove it,’” Stretton said of the GOP baseline. “You shouldn't come up with that determination until the end when you have the actual facts to support the conclusion.”

Kurt Bardella, a former House Oversight Committee GOP staffer and now anti-Trump evangelist, was also underwhelmed by the let’s-see-what-sticks model.

“Republicans have completely mismanaged expectations and are instead chasing ghosts to try and validate their delusional pronouncements,” Bardella told The Messenger, adding that the lack of discipline displayed by his former boss, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and other Republicans who lit into the Obama administration just a decade ago has been the most jarring.

“During the Issa years, we were very deliberate and methodical,” Bardella said, citing the months to years spent delving into a $700 billion bank bailout package (2008), the Deepwater Horizon oil spill (2010), and the “sweetheart mortgage deals” crafted for lawmakers and senior congressional staff by lobbyists (2012). Their public service done, Bardella said Republicans then had “the runway and credibility to pursue more ‘partisan’ activities like ACORN, Fast and Furious and Benghazi.”

The 118th Congress hasn’t bothered with any such balancing act, Bardella estimated.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (3rd L) speaks as (L-R) Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) listen during a news conference on “FBI whistleblower testimony” at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“The current regime has completely failed to establish a track-record of effective and credible oversight and instead focused 100% of their time and energy and manpower on overt partisan witch-hunts and have failed to deliver the goods,” he wrote in an email. “It’s embarrassing, especially when you consider so many of the members and staff who work on this current incarnation of the committees were a part of the Issa days — they know better.”

Kris Kolesnik, a former congressional investigator and senior aide to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the current oversight leaders have no incentive to avoid stepping into the political arena.

“They have their own little cocoon, their echo chamber, so they don't have to speak with any credibility. All they do is appear on Fox News and nobody challenges what they say — at least not as much as they should,” Kolesnik told The Messenger.

The disillusioned staffer called the nascent weaponization subcommittee a “clown show” that exists only to spur the former president’s revenge-obsessed base.

“They’re selling their constituency, all those rabid MAGA people, all this stuff. They’re gonna put Hunter Biden in jail. They’re going to put [Joe] Biden in jail. They’re going to impeach everybody,” Kolesnik said of the far-right wish list. “They are not convincing to anybody but their own knee-jerks.”

Don Goldberg, a former Democratic deputy staff director on oversight and House Judiciary Committee staffer, equated the “political hits” the GOP oversight has prioritized with preaching to the choir.

“I haven’t seen anything that would bleed over to the swing voters,” Goldberg told The Messenger.

The Slipperiest of Slopes



Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., a member of the House Oversight Committee, spoke out about what he considers to be the most misguided priorities at play right now during a recent webinar with the left-leaning Congressional Integrity Project.

After offering his recap of the Devon Archer testimony — “There is no connection. No proof, no facts, no evidence, no matter what they say,” he told participants — Goldman scolded Comer for telling Fox host Sean Hannity that he hoped his bribery probe would eventually pan out.

“Where have we come to in this country that any member of Congress wishes that the president, because he is a member of the opposing party, has committed the crime of bribery?” Goldman said on the call, adding that any such revelation “would be truly devastating to this country.”

Bardella characterized the GOP’s penchant for appeasing conservative hardliners as a fast pass to political irrelevance.

“Couple these crazy witch-hunts with their overall party agenda of controlling women’s bodies and launching their so-called culture wars, it just screams insanity,” he said. “If they add impeachment to that mix, it’ll push them further into the extreme and they’ll continue losing elections that, in any other environment, they’d be winning.”

Kolesnik, the former Senate GOP investigative aide, said reclaiming power next fall would heap a whole new set of responsibilities on Democratic leaders.

“If Democrats take over again in the House, they have a real mess to fix. Because Republicans will have destroyed the legacy of congressional oversight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mike Davis suggested that GOP investigators are just getting warmed up.

“The ongoing investigations into the Biden crime family and the weaponization of the federal government should doom them in 2024 and beyond,” Davis said. “And they may not be too happy with what awaits them when Republicans win back control of the government in the very near future."