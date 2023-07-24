GOP Lawmaker Who Railed Against Unregistered Cars Caught With ‘Fraudulent’ License Plate in Driveway: Report
Fraudulent tags are being used on an Aston Martin that is parked in Republican's driveway
A New York City Council member who has been a ferocious advocate for law and order was discovered to have a luxury sports car with fake, illegal plates parked at her Queens home, according to reports.
Vickie Paladino, a Republican who represents northeast Queens, has built her political platform on crusading against lawbreakers, even calling out "criminals who either conceal their plate or use fraudulent plates" in an op-ed for Streetsblog.
But that same outlet is now reporting that Arizona temporary tags are on an Aston Martin Vantage that is regularly parked in Paladino’s driveway. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the tags are fraudulent.
- Innocent Man Jailed After Thief Used His Old License Plate on Getaway Car
- Why 800,000 Maryland License Plates Are Advertising a Casino in the Philippines
- Illinois Bans Thousands of Vanity License Plates Including MOYST, URUGLY, BADCOP, and More
- Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Case Over North Carolina Nixing Confederate Flag License Plates
- GOP Lawmaker Caught Editing Own Wikipedia Page, Gets Hit With Ban: Report
According to Arizona DOT spokesman Bill Lamoreaux, the 90-day paper tag features the same plate number as a real temporary tag that expired in December 2022, per Streetsblog.
Paladino told Streetsblog that the car belongs to her son, Thomas Paladino Jr., and declined to comment when asked about the fraudulent license plates. Paladino Jr., who has worked as a spokesman and adviser for his mom, claimed to have no knowledge of the fake plates.
"I don’t know anything about a fraudulent temporary license plate," he said. "I have more than one car, all of which are properly licensed."
Paladino Jr. also said he has never driven the Aston Martin on public streets, though the outlet obtained photos that appear to contradict that.
Meanwhile, license plates registered to Thomas Paladino Sr., the husband of the council member, have accrued more than $12,000 in unpaid tickets, Streetsblog reported.
