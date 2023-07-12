GOP Lawmaker Caught Editing Own Wikipedia Page, Gets Hit With Ban: Report
A user named MichaelVLawler was blocked in January after making 26 changes to the Rep. Mike Lawler entry
The personal Wikipedia account of Rep. Mike Lawler has been blocked by the popular reference site after the New York Republican reportedly amended his own page too many times — despite warnings from the company about such behavior.
The Daily Beast first picked up on the block, which followed 26 different changes Lawler is accused of making to the user-generated online encyclopedia.
The updates to the site violated Wikipedia's conflict of interest policy. The block — first initiated in January — and what led to it is detailed here.
Among the changes Lawler is alleged to have made included one to the "Notable Alumni" section of the Manhattan College Wikipedia page.
- New Bill Bans US Lawmakers, Administration Officials From Owning Company Stock
- Elliot Page Details ‘Getting Closer to My Desires’ in First Chapter of Memoir
- Bill Barr Warns GOP to ‘Be Careful’ of Getting Caught in ‘Trump Carnage’
- The ACLU and the NSA may soon square off in the Supreme Court — over Wikipedia
- GOP Congressman Cursed Out High School Senate Pages: Report
A spokesperson for Lawler, the former state lawmaker who upset Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney in last year's midterm elections, did not return calls from The Daily Beast seeking confirmation and comment.
But the Beast report notes that the blocked account's username is MichaelVLawler, which is the same username the politician uses on his personal Facebook and YouTube accounts.
He also used the Twitter handle @michaelvlawler for years before changing it.
Lawler's Wikipedia page was updated Wednesday morning to include a section called "Wikipedia editing controversy."
