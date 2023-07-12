GOP Lawmaker Caught Editing Own Wikipedia Page, Gets Hit With Ban: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

GOP Lawmaker Caught Editing Own Wikipedia Page, Gets Hit With Ban: Report

A user named MichaelVLawler was blocked in January after making 26 changes to the Rep. Mike Lawler entry

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The personal Wikipedia account of Rep. Mike Lawler has been blocked by the popular reference site after the New York Republican reportedly amended his own page too many times — despite warnings from the company about such behavior.

The Daily Beast first picked up on the block, which followed 26 different changes Lawler is accused of making to the user-generated online encyclopedia.

The updates to the site violated Wikipedia's conflict of interest policy. The block — first initiated in January — and what led to it is detailed here.

Among the changes Lawler is alleged to have made included one to the "Notable Alumni" section of the Manhattan College Wikipedia page.

Read More

A spokesperson for Lawler, the former state lawmaker who upset Democratic campaign chief Sean Patrick Maloney in last year's midterm elections, did not return calls from The Daily Beast seeking confirmation and comment.

But the Beast report notes that the blocked account's username is MichaelVLawler, which is the same username the politician uses on his personal Facebook and YouTube accounts.

He also used the Twitter handle @michaelvlawler for years before changing it.

Lawler's Wikipedia page was updated Wednesday morning to include a section called "Wikipedia editing controversy."

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) listens as Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) speak during a press conference on immigration outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.