GOP Lawmaker Accused of Sexual Harassment by Male Staffers Also Accused of Biting Hotel Worker

Republican Florida State Representative Fabian Basabe stands accused of biting a hotel worker in 2016. Additionally, he faces allegations of sexual harassment toward male staffers, slapping a staffer, and using racist language.

Basabe, who appeared on the reality show "Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive," took office in 2022. He represents the 106th district in Florida, which consists of coastal towns in Miami-Dade county.

In 2016, prior to taking office, he attended an event at the Standard Spa in Miami Beach. The Miami Herald reported that he sent a "scathing" email to employees at the spa after being seated next to people with whom he was unfamiliar.

“Please don’t ever sit me next to people I don’t know again!” Basabe said in the email. “You must understand I do not expect to entertain randoms!”

One employee responded and claimed they had been bitten by Basabe, leaving a “massive bloody welt and bruise.”

“It was not the first time I got wasted,” Basabe wrote in response to the allegation. “But it was the first time you didn’t treat me as a friend.”

Basabe is also facing a lawsuit from two former staffers who claim he sexually harassed them. Another staffer claimed Basabe slapped him in the face, but the Florida House investigation of that incident was inconclusive.

He has allegedly berated staffers at multiple venues in Miami Beach, and police reports show that he has bitten a hotel worker on at least one other occasion. He has been accused of using racist language twice. One of the accusations claims he used the n-word. Basabe denied the allegation and defended himself by mentioning his friendship with actor Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Basabe has received more than two dozen traffic citations and was arrested once for driving under the influence in 2009.

“While recollections of my past will vary, I am thankful for the privilege I have earned to serve in the State Legislature,” Basabe said in a statement. “I appreciate that I am a major target for the opposition, but only hope people find some level of comfort in disparaging my past.”